Charleston White Admits He ‘Fell In Love’ with Brittany Renner as Her Drunken Antics During Interview Are Exposed In Resurfaced Clip

Last August, Brittany Renner went viral for her drunken antics during a sit-down on “The Danza Project” podcast with controversial mouthpiece Charleston White.

Renned was visibly intoxicated while speaking to White and the male podcast hosts, and she later admitted to being under the influence then.

During a recent chat on “Couch Confessions by The FanBus,” White shared that he was “aroused” by Renner lifting her leg in the air and giving him an unplanned lap dance. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, according to White, who insisted they “had so much fun we can’t even show the clips after the podcast.”

Charleston White says he “fell in love” with fitness influencer Brittany Renner after she gave him an unexpected lap dance during podcast interview. (Photo “Couch Confessions by The FanBus/YouTube Screenshot; Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

In the wee hours of Jan. 2, video clips from their joint interview surfaced on X, as social media users cast judgment once again on Renner’s cringe behavior.

“bro wtf did i just watch,” wrote one person while another said, “That had to be a set up of some sorts i just know it.” A third joked, “Damn she done turned a gangster into a love sick puppy.”

A handful brought up the fact that White is a married man, despite his constant remarks about being with other women. Meanwhile, a couple of others brought Renner’s ex, NBA player PJ Washington, whom she shares a 2-year-old son. When they began dating Renner was 26 and the Charlotte Hornets player was 18, leading critics to suggest she was using him for a come-up.

One said, “After further review on that Brittany Renner video, PJ Washington.. I understand,” while another added. “Why you giving lap dances to married men on the internet and you a MOM??”

White seems to have truly enjoyed his time with Renner, whom he met up with later at a local strip club. He said the two “had fun” but failed to reveal the name of the establishment they visited.

The 52-year-old added that his friends kept telling him to get an Uber to a room and leave due to how much he and Renner were making out. “I’m really in love with Brittany. Yeah, we made out publicly.”

Charleston White Speaks On Getting A Lap Dance From Brittany Renner On Live #CharlestonWhite #BrittanyRenner pic.twitter.com/ew26VuCl17 — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) January 3, 2024

When asked did he ever got a room for the two, White replied, “I wanted to be a perfect gentleman. We had been drinking … probably a little intoxicated. I made sure she got home safely.”

He also denied touching or taking advantage of Renner as she laid in the back of the car inebriated. “We was acting like normal people that night.”