Tracey Edmonds Shares Plans Following Breakup with Deion Sanders and Says She’s Focused ‘on the Good’ Getting ‘Better’

Tracey Edmonds has shown her followers she’s focusing on the “good” following her split from Deion Sanders.

The film and television producer appeared to be in the holiday spirit as she danced around her gigantic Christmas tree in a festive dress. In Edmonds’ video, she could be seen rocking a black sequined dress that features a deep V-cut, with silver and gold jewelry.

Tracey Edmonds is walking in ‘good’ ‘energy’ following split from Deion Sanders. (Pictured: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram)

At one point in her recording, Edmonds lifted her dress, exposing her champagne-colored strappy heels. As always, her hair was styled in a middle part hairdo and rested below her shoulders.

“When you focus on the good, the good gets better,” was written overtop of the glamorous video as a remixed version of Snoh Aalegra’s “Whoa” played in the background.

Edmonds added an extra caption attached to her post that read, “Stepping into the weekend with this energy Sending you love, peace, and joy. XO, Tracey.”

Although her number of likes is currently hidden, more than 600 people felt Edmonds’ positive energy through their screens and noticed her seemingly glowing exterior. One handler penned, “I am so proud of your strength and energy. YOu are GOALS and a ray of shining light.”



Another comment read, “Mrs. Tracey, you look like a beautiful Barbie doll. You are glowing and shining! Wishing you glorious blessings this holiday season! That dress is beautiful.”

From the looks of her recent posts, Edmonds seems to be serious about getting into the Christmas spirit. Just recently she shared a video of herself putting ornaments on the Christmas tree while she sported a green Zac Posen dress with YSL strap-up heels.

“Focusing on my joy this Christmas,” her caption read. “Just put the finishing touches on my tree and my Christmas House Tour is coming up on my YouTube channel next week!”

She continued, “I can’t wait for you to see how I’ve decorated for the holidays.” She then instructed her 398,000 Instagram followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel by clicking the link in her bio.

Edmonds and Coach Prime met in 2012. However, last week, she and the former NFL star revealed going their separate ways after being together for over a decade — four of which they reportedly were engaged. Days after sharing a joint statement about the breakup online, Edmonds felt the need to clarify that she was the one who chose to end their union.

Idk if she’s been reading the comments but Tracey Edmonds with a simple “check my resume” post



pic.twitter.com/2FNmVeFHTp https://t.co/K8PSg2xnaF — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 6, 2023

In her message, she said she wanted to “prioritize myself and my family” as she moves toward “a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

Edmonds’ post caused social media users to theorize that Sanders had stepped out on his long-term partner. Many also found it ironic that her announcement came right after rumors suggested that Coach Prime left her for fitness model Qiana Aviles.

While it’s unclear what Sanders and the 40-something-year-old influencer’s status is, Tasha K first announced during her show “Unwine with Tasha K” that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was dating a Hispanic woman.

Since announcing their split, Sanders has shared inspirational quotes on his Instagram page that highlight the importance of leveling up and moving forward instead of dwelling on the past.

The former couple share no children together, but each has kids from previous relationships.