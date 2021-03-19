‘We’re at the Age and Stage Where I Don’t Think Neither of Us Needs a Lot’: Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds on Their Lasting Nine-Year Relationship

When NFL legend Deion Sanders sat down with Hollywood producer Tracey Edmonds, the athlete initially wanted to talk about an idea he had for a television show, “Deion’s Family Playbook.” A short time later, Edmonds found herself not in her usual spot behind the camera but instead starring alongside the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

During an interview with People, the couple spoke candidly about their now-nine-year relationship and the driving force behind their unconditional love.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 03: Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds pose for photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I would’ve never imagined in a million years that our paths would cross and that we’d end up in a relationship together,” Edmonds said of becoming familiar with Sanders during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys football team in the 1990s.

As for the former NFL and Major League Baseball player, it was Edmonds’ career-driven lifestyle that caught his attention. “I understood that she was a various businesswoman and had a wonderful reputation of being classy, professional, and a real woman,” the 53-year-old expressed. “It was a blessing for my life.

Now engaged, the couple have made their home at their ranch in Canton, Texas, but also reside in other locations across the country because of their occupations. Sanders lives in Jackson, Mississippi, where he’s a head football coach at Jackson State University. Meanwhile, Edmonds is in Atlanta filming BET’s sports drama “Games People Play.” The 54-year-old also owns a home in Los Angeles.

The pair revealed the secret behind their lasting relationship despite being miles apart, citing understanding.

“I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world,” the former cornerback said, adding that the couple acknowledges that with their busy careers they’ll often spend time apart. He continued, “It’s not just a separation because you want to be separated, it’s a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives. I mean what she does, I don’t take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they’re meaningful, they have substance, they’re informative and challenging, and I love that about it.”

Elaborating more on their dynamic, Sanders explained, “We’re at the age and stage where I don’t think neither of us needs a lot.” He added, “What I mean a lot is 10, 15 calls a day and all that. Tracey is busy; Tracey is a go-getter. She is that. And I get up early, and she knows I’m up working out, and I’m ready to go get it. … It’s a blessing, but we understand each other because we’re busy in our own right.”

Edmonds was previously married to award-winning singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The former couple share two children, Brandon Edmonds and Dylan Michael Edmonds. Sanders fathered five children, Shedeur, Shilo, Deiondra, Shelomi Sanders, and Deion Sanders Jr., from previous relationships.

Edmonds and Sanders were slated to tie the knot in the spring of 2020 but have presumably pushed back the wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.