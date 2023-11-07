‘Can’t Get His Guys To Stop A Baby Carriage’| Samuel L. Jackson Eviscerates Deion Sanders’ Defensive Coordinator. Is The Coach Prime Effect Wearing Off?

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Cinderella season hopes are over, and now comes the inevitable: deep fan criticism. Count blockbuster actor Samuel L. Jackson in the group of fans who are now enraged at not only the Buffaloes’ latest loss but how they are losing, and Deion Sanders is not exempt from Jackson’s critique.

“@CUBuffsFootbalL Brain Farts all around, the OC can’t call 3 run plays to get off the field!” Jackson posted on ‘X.’ “The DC can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage!! Shiloh can barely walk & is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine!! My rage is better served watching villains in a good Bollywood movie!! “Shamshera”, here I come!!! No more Buffball tonight!!!!”

Tell the world how you really feel, Samuel!

Still Love CO?

The Buffaloes lost 26-19 against Oregon State at Colorado’s homecoming game. The loss came after Sanders made a massive change in the coaching direction, naming longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur as the new offensive play-caller after Coach Prime stripped offensive coordinator Sean Lewis of those duties.

Many were surprised at the decision, since the Buffaloes averaged 32.1 points per game before Saturday’s loss.

Although Shedeur Sanders’s protection was better than in the loss to UCLA, Colorado’s offensive line still needs to figure out how to stop their QB1 from enduring sacks. Colorado has allowed 46 sacks this season, which is the second-most in the country. Sanders received a painkiller injection during the game in his injured hip.

