Tracey Edmonds Exposes Details About Her Split from Deion Sanders Amid Rumors of Him Dating a Younger Fitness Model

Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, let the world that she decided to pull the plug on their 12-year relationship amid reports about the NFL legend seeing another woman.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the film and television producer shared a message on Instagram clearing up “a false narrative” that might be floating around.

Tracey Edmonds (left) says she decided to end things with Deion Sanders (right). (Photo: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram)

“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented,” the beginning of Edmonds’ post read. She continued, “I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

She explained further, writing, “I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it’s necessary when the falsehood get out of control,” as her caption.

As of this writing, Edmonds’ comment section and number of likes are disabled.

Her message was obtained by The Jasmine Brand, whose comment section attempted to interpret a deeper meaning from her post. One person wrote, “She SAID A WHOLE LOT without saying a whole lot. Peace and happiness be with you, Sis.”

A few other commenters said, “So basically she saying he was liar who didn’t respect her or put her first. And I’m guessing after 10+ years he still didn’t want to marry her. Tracey you should have seen this after year 2,” and “D–n…. She said valued and treated with honesty.. Deon got a lil too cocky.”

Edmonds’ post arrives just as recent rumors claim Coach Prime left her for a younger fitness model named Qiana Aviles. The 40-something-year-old is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who owns several salons, dry bars, and beauty spas that focus on skin care, hair, and nails.

It is unclear when and where Sanders met the Puerto Rican bombshell, but according to outspoken social media personality Tasha K, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is currently dating a Hispanic woman.

Sanders and Edmonds confirmed their split in a joint statement shared on Edmonds’ page. In their announcement, both 56-year-olds agreed to “move forward in life as friends,” while also noting that their choice to separate was made “with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together.”

Although they have no children together, Sanders has two kids from his first marriage with Caroline Chambers, a daughter named Deiondra Sanders and son Deion Sanders Jr., and three additional children with his second wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders, sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and daughter Shelomi Sanders.

Edmonds has two sons of her own, Brandon and Dylan Micahel Edmonds, both born during her marriage to Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Neither Sanders nor Aviles have directly responded to the recent hearsay.