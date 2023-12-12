Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says Quad Webb Is a ‘User’ After Calling Out Webb and Phaedra Parks’ Seemingly ‘Fake’ Friendship

***Dr. Heavenly Kimes Calls Out Quad Webb for Her Seemingly ‘Fake’ Friendship with Phaedra Parks, Describes Webb as a ‘User’

Friendships were tested and questioned in the newest episode of “Married to Medicine.”

The sixth episode of the Bravo reality series premiered on Sunday, Dec. 10, and fans have not stopped discussing the way Dr. Heavenly Kimes called out Quad Webb and Phaedra Parks’ iffy friendship.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes says Quad Webb has a ‘fake’ friendship with Phaedra Parks. (Left) Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb (Pictured: @absolutelyquad/Instagram) (Right) Phaedra Parks (Pictured: @phardraparks/Instagram)

During the women’s trip to Napa Valley, OG cast members; Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Toya Bush-Harris, decided to address Webb for her stand-off-ish attitude and victim-like mindset.

Tensions heightened after Webb, 43, confessed to no longer having an emotional attachment or connection to the ladies, causing Kimes, 53, to get a few things off of her chest.

The dentist began by expressing her belief that Webb was using her. “I still haven’t heard from you after I met with you and Phaedra, right? But then Phaedra tells me that she’s not bringing you on the trip. She was very adamant and she said that she told you she wasn’t gonna bring you on this trip.”

Parks’ motives constantly have been questioned since she joined season 10. Parks was the person who invited Webb to the bachelorette party for LaTeasha, aka “Sweet Tea,” the newest cast member and new wife of Webb’s ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

According to Parks, her hesitancy about bringing Webb on the trip was tied to her having a nasty attitude. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum also claimed that Webb was aware of her feelings, however, Webb debunked that statement.

“I don’t need you to bring me around Phaedra Parks,” said Webb in her confessional. “Park it. Ms. Parks, let’s remember how you got in the group … on some real s–t.”

After news broke about Parks, 50, joining the “M2M” cast there was speculation about her connection to the group since she wasn’t a doctor nor was she married to one. There has also been doubt about her and Webb, who have had what appears to be a solid friendship for years, with Parks even providing legal advice for Webb back in 2015.

As Kimes continued, she stated that Webb only contacted her after Parks informed her that she was not inviting her to Napa.

“It seems like you’re using me, you’re using that sisterhood and all of that, right? And then when this lady [Parks] put you down, then you call me,” she said. Kimes also claimed that Dr. Jackie agreed with her argument that Webb was taking advantage of her friendship.

She also mentioned the time when Webb not only described Parks as a “whole mess” but also suggested that the Southern Belle used to date Dr. Gregory.

According to Kimes, Webb told her that Dr. G broke things off with Parks after she asked him for a monthly allowance of $4,000.

Once Webb retold the story from her knowledge, Parks asked Lateasha if Dr. G had ever relayed a similar message, which the 32-year-old denied.

“He said that y’all went on a date,” Lateasha said before Kimes chimed back in to reiterate her overall point of Webb being a “user.”

“You used my friendship, you keep saying we’re sisters,” she said before Webb cut her off.

Webb claims it was Kimes who often called them “sisters” despite having secret animosity toward her, saying, “You keep saying we’re sisters and you talk so much crap about me.

The episode ended with Kimes and Webb cursing at each other, leaving no room for any of the other ladies to intervene.

Since the most recent episode of “M2M” aired, many individuals have shared their thoughts on Webb and Parks’ so-called friendship via X. One person wrote, “Wow. Quad and Phaedra both fake. I thought they were thick as thieves,” while another user posted, “Now Phaedra is acting like she ain’t cool with Quad? This screams setup.. #Married2Med.”



A third handler suggested, “Y’all really gotta admit that Quad’s time on the show has passed.. she doesn’t fit in with the ladies any more. If it wasn’t for fake a– Phaedra this season, Quad would still be in that casket. Bc who she was gonna film with?? #Married2Med.”

Webb was been on the Bravo series since season one premiered in 2013. Many believe her time on the show has now been diminished to discussing her divorce and her failed relationships with the ladies. However, the above message referred to a scene in the fifth episode when Webb emerged from a casket during Parks’ resurrection ceremony.

Fans can keep up with the latest drama on “Married to Medicine” by tuning in every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.