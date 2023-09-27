‘He Disrespected All Black Women’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Fired After Heated Debate with Star Jones’ Ex Al Reynolds Over Tyler Perry’s Dating Advice

Dr. Heavenly of “Married to Medicine” may be out of a gig after going toe to toe with Al Reynolds on a hotly debated topic.

The two personalities had a blowout while discussing Tyler Perry’s controversial relationship advice to Black women on Fox Soul’s “Tea-G-I-F.” The mogul caught flack after suggesting women find a partner who respects them, even if that means settling for a man who makes minimal financial contributions to the household due to the woman being the breadwinner.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes (left) might have burned her bridges Fox Soul after heated argument with Star Jones’ ex-husband Al Reynolds (right) on “Tea-G-I-F” about Tyler Perry’s dating advice to Black women, observers. (Photos: @dr_heavenly/Instagram, @thealreynolds/Instagram)

“Tyler Perry done made me mad with that,” exclaimed Heavenly during the Sept. 21 episode before claiming that the director wanted Black women to settle for some “bulls—t.”

“Don’t move in a house that this man can’t pay the mortgage…all you pay is the light bill? I can find somebody else to pay my damn light bill. I don’t need you!” she continued. The popular Atlanta dentist further claimed that the imbalance would degrade a man’s ego, leading to more issues.

Reynolds hit back, stating that women who entertain men who are not their financial equals are lonely and not asking for their bills to be paid.

“You can’t blame the man…If women are in a relationship and they don’t feel comfortable paying all the bills, then get out the relationship and stop talking about it,” he argued. “Stop trying to fix them. Stop playing the victim.”

Tyler Perry says Black women are making more money than Black men for the most part so if women can find love no matter his job or amount of money that is fine. “Focus on if he is a good man, Even If he only can pay the light bill & she pays the mortgage.” pic.twitter.com/hnOqpIKuka — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) September 15, 2023

Their debate reached a tipping point when Reynolds accused Heavenly of attacking Black men, stating that her relationship advice was not relatable because she has a good man in her husband, Damon Kimes, and they live a wealthy lifestyle.

“Man, get out of here…You ain’t gone p–sy pop and backpedal on this show,” added Reynolds.

Heavenly took offense to his comments and unleashed her frustrations in a YouTube livestream where she repeatedly referred to Reynolds as Al Jones, alluding to his failed marriage to former “The View” co-host Star Jones.

“To me, he disrespected all Black women, saying that we should settle for 20 percent and let a man live in your household,” she said. “I didn’t understand all the anger…I found it disrespectful, honestly…Ultimately, we were both saying the same thing.”

“Don’t come for Doc Heavenly unless you are ready to be told all the way off,” wrote one fan in support of Dr. Heavenly. “Lord she done gave him Star Jones last name….fix it Jesus,” wrote another. A third person said, “Al is a chauvinist. He’s very misogynistic. Al is a hr nightmare.”

Speculative reports suggest that the Bravo star’s stint as a fill-in host on Fox Soul has been jeopardized by the debate and Reynolds’ outrage over her later remarks. She was reportedly in negotiations to become a permanent contributor. She has not given credence to the rumors.