‘Married to Medicine’ Member Dr. Simone’s Husband Accused of Lusting Over ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Clayanna Warthen After Evelyn Lozada Snatched Off Her Wig on the Show

“Married to Medicine” fans are side-eyeing Dr. Simone Whitmore’s husband after he appeared to show another reality TV star too much attention as a married man.

Cecil Whitmore recently decided to give his input on a cast member from the current season 11 of “Basketball Wives.”

Fans tell Dr. Simone to check her husband Cecil after he was caught lusting over a “Basketball Wives” cast member.(Pictured: Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore @drsswhit/Instagram)

The real estate consultant chose to shout out the newbie Clayanna Warthen and even credited her for being the sole reason he keeps up with the show.

Warthen is also the woman whose wig snatched off her head by “BW” Og Evelyn Lozada in defense of friend-turned-enemy-to-friend-again Jennifer Williams in the Nov. 27 episode.

“I want to go on the record that #Clayanna on #BasketballWives #BBWLA is a star. I am watching every week for her…” Cecil wrote days later on X.

I want to go on the record that #Clayanna on #BasketballWives #BBWLA is a star. I am watching every week for her… pic.twitter.com/hG1tJ9dlPb — Cecil Whitmore (@CecilCWhitmore) November 30, 2023

His post was reposted on @realityentertainmenttv via Instagram, where many social media users called on Dr. Simone to come collect her husband.

One person wrote, “Simone get him now,” followed by another commenter who stated, “Simone gotta deck him one good time fr.” A third person wrote, “Dr Simone please come get your husband we’ve had enough.”

There were also a few commenters who wondered why Whitmore was spending his time watching women argue and fight with one another for 45 minutes straight. “Cecil, why you watching this show lmaoooo,” one handler penned. Another commenter stated, “I never would think Cecil would be watching this show…like ever lmfaoo.”

Despite the commotion surrounding his post neither Dr. Simone nor any of her “M2M” cast mates have responded to his message. The OB-GYN has remained quiet about her husband’s recent opinions, but she was once almost “done” with him.

Back in January 2018, Dr. Simone revealed that she had filed for divorce months prior in October during an interview with People magazine.

“I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved,” she shared of their 21-year marriage at the time. “I must move on.”

She added, “There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done.”

As previously reported, Cecil’s close relationship with a female friend made Dr. Simone uncomfortable and often led to frequent arguments or her storming out of restaurants.

She said had been vocal “for years” about Cecil minimizing his friendship with a woman named “Tammy” he once invited to spend Christmas with at their family home for over a week even though she resides in Atlanta. Dr. Simone even accused him and Tammy of having a stronger “emotional” relationship than she and Cecil had.

While taping the season 5 reunion, Dr. Simone reportedly informed her cast mates about her and Cecil’s decision to separate. However, the couple chose to give their marriage another try by the time the season 5 reunion aired in March 2018.

Their tough road back to a healthy relationship that was documented throughout season 6 of “M2M” included attending couples therapy as well as moving back into the same house.

Dr. Simone and Cecil are the longest-married couple who have been on the popular Bravo series. They are also two of the few original cast members who are still on the show.

The duo met nearly 40 years ago in Atlanta while attending Morehouse and Spelman colleges. Throughout their relationship, Dr. Simone and Cecil have welcomed two sons; 25-year-old Miles Whitmore and 21-year-old Michael Whitmore.