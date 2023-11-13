‘She Might Not Come Back for a Second Season’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast Drags Quad Webb’s Ex-Husband’s New Wife After She Attends Event with Price Tag Hanging from Her Dress

Episode 2 of “Married to Medicine” season 10 dropped on Sunday, Nov. 12, and fans can’t seem to stop talking about the shady scene between a few original members and one controversial newbie.

Before the reality series premiered this season, Bravo alum Phaedra Parks and newcomer Lateasha were announced as the newest cast members in the “M2M” family.

While the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was easily welcomed into the group during the first episode, Lateasha, aka “Sweet Tea,” appeared to be having trouble hitting her stride amongst the women.

Fans tell the ladies of “M2M” — (from left) Lateasha, Phaedra Parks, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Quad Webb — to let Webb’s ex-husband’s new lady “breathe” after the price tag of her dress was shown. (Photo: @marriedtomedicinebravo/Instagram)

Lateasha’s difficulty in connecting to the already close-knit group of women could be blamed on a couple of things. One would be her drastic age difference from the other ladies, and the other would be the 32-year-old’s newfound relationship with Dr. Gregory Lunceford — who was previously married to “M2M” OG Quad Wedd.

Webb and Lunceford were married for six years after they tied the knot in 2012. Although their marriage failed to make it to a decade, Webb previously confirmed that she and the doctor had been together for more than nine years.

Unfortunately, Webb ended up filing for divorce in 2018 after accusing Lunceford of infidelity. Their marriage officially ended in 2019. The two had no children together, and the divorce was smoothly finalized.

Three years following their split, Lunceford revealed Lateasha as his new lady purportedly after she slid into his DMs. The pair announced their engagement shortly afterward in September 2022.

Now fans have been given a closer look into his and Lateasha’s relationship, and, thanks to the Bravo franchise, their wedding soon will be featured on the show.

However, it’s becoming more and more appropriate to question the newlyweds’ time on the reality series after a recent scene showed Lateasha cracking under pressure at the ladies’ constant questions about Webb as well as Lateasha and Lunceford’s 24-year age gap. Elsewhere during the recently released episode, she revealed that she joined a support group for women who date older men.

Toward the end, a few of the ladies — which includes Lateasha, Parks, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Dr. Simone Whitmore — gathered for Bush-Harris’ new wine subscription launch party. Webb was not present.

While there, Lateasha started to feel the heat after each woman cuttingly chimed in about her wedding dress suggestions. As she attempted to make a dramatic exit, the tag of her zebra-print dress was exposed to the ladies, prompting an array of responses.

Dr. Heavenly and Phaedra Parks burst into laughter after fellow “Married to Medicine” star Lateasha Lunceford shows up to an event with her price tag hanging out. (Photos: @QueensofBravo/X)

“Oh Lord,” Parks screamed as Kimes fell on her in laughter. “She gonna take that b—h back,” Kimes added.

“The baby wanted to take the dress back,” Walters said in her confessional. “I mean she’s not the wife yet. Gotta wait till you can get big daddy’s money.”

A clip of the reveal was shared all throughout X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans’ best jokes came pouring in.

One person tweeted, “The price tag on the dress of lateasha lateasha lateasha she not gon come back for a second season hell she might not make it to the reunion the way the cast been cuttin up and it’s only episode TWO #Married2Med.” Another tweet read, “Nah I would’ve went home and cried if they pointed out the tag on my dress.”

A third person seemingly sympathized with Lateasha, writing, “Heavenly pointing out Sweet Tea tag on her dress and Jackie shading about her might needing to return it back because Tea doesn’t have access to the money yet… D–n let her breathe #Married2Med #Married2Medicine.”

Despite the ladies’ rocky relationship with Lateasha, she expressed that she had a great relationship with each of the women on the show while speaking at Bravocon 2023.

When asked about their dynamic, Lateasha suggested that she was welcomed with “open arms” and even “supported” the ladies’ roller coaster of a relationship with Webb. In response to her answer, Webb stated that she “supports” Lateasha and Dr. G’s relationship.

“Her and I have spoken a number of times off camera and we’re very clear that there’s no animosity between the two of us,” Webb shared.

Fans can watch their relationship unfold every Sunday on “Married to Medicine” at 9 p.m. EST only on Bravo.

