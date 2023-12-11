Man Claiming to be Nia Long’s 23-Year-Old Son Arrested on Charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A man was reportedly arrested last weekend in Santa Monica and he told officers his name was Massai Dorsey II, which is the name of Nia Long‘s 23-year-old son.

A man used the identity of the older son of Nia Long (left), Massai Dorsey II (right), in an attempt to beat an assault charge in Santa Monica. (Photos: @iamnialong/Instagram, @massaidorsey/Instagram)

The man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a stranger with a tent pole, as reported by TMZ. His real name was later revealed as Tamir Rasool Morris, and he has no ties to the actress or her son.

Along with his batch of lies, Morris also gave authorities Massai’s birth date, though he was off by the year he was born, the report said. Massai turned 23 on Nov. 26.

The truth was further revealed after Morris was fingerprinted and booked for assault with a deadly weapon as well as false impersonation. The Santa Monica Police Department insists Long’s son was not involved in the incident in any capacity, adding that his name was used without his knowledge.

After a photo of Morris was shared online, social media users chimed in noting how different he and Long’s son look.

Two said, “Call me crazy but I don’t see the resemblance” and “That’s not her son.” A third added, “That man is clearly older than Nia Long.”

After her public breakup with her longtime fiancé Ime Udoka, Long moved out of their family home in Boston and relocated to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. She bought a house for herself, Massai, and the former couple’s youngest son, Kez Sunday, 12.

Kez Sunday Udoka Biography: Everything to Know About Nia Long’s Son https://t.co/nOKuKu4trH — Hiptoro (@HiptoroNews) October 26, 2023

Udoka, who is in his first season as the Houston Rockets head coach, was suspended as coach and ultimately fired by the Boston Celtics after his cheating scandal with the team’s service manager was exposed to the public in September 2022.

Their alleged relationship violated the organization’s code of conduct, as previously reported. He and Long had been together since 2010 but after their official breakup in December 2022, she spent most of 2023 doing a variety of interviews about overcoming her public humiliation from the scandal.

Long has since called out the Celtics organization for what she’s characterizing as airing her family’s dirty laundry to the public, and she slammed the alleged mistress. Meanwhile, she’s received an outpouring of support from fans online, which she says saved her life.