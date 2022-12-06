Report: Nia Long and NBA Coach Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Following His Cheating Scandal With Celtic’s Staff Member

After months of uncertainty, Nia Long and Ime Udoka have officially ended their relationship. The pair, who got engaged in 2015, have been at odds for months after the Boston Celtics coach’s affair. People magazine reported on Dec. 6 that it was informed of the breakup by sources close to the former couple.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” they told the outlet.

Long has an adult son, Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship and a second son, Kez, with Udoka. Her rep was adamant the two are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Udoka’s affair with a female co-worker violates the team’s policies, therefore he received a year-long suspension for the 2022-2023 basketball season. He addressed his actions in a statement during a press conference in September, as previously reported.

The 45-year-old said, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.

Later, Kevin Frazier of “Entertainment Tonight” disclosed that the affair was brought to light by the female staffer’s husband.

The host tweeted, “Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera.”

multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

In hope of moving forward, Long has since moved back to Los Angeles from Boston into a new home for herself, Massai and Kez. The “Best Men” star recently spoke candidly about Udoka’s affair during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She expressed her enthusiasm about moving back and embracing her new life as a single woman.

“I have to commit myself to that because I think sometimes when so much is happening, it takes your breath away and then it’s like you’re holding you’re breath, and you feel this angst and this panic of constantly being in fight-or-flight survival mode,” Long told the outlet. “I think mothers, Black women, we understand that more than anyone.”

Fans were completely blindsided by Udoka’s affair, which came months after the NBA coach made it to the NBA Finals. In May of this year, the “Best Man” actress danced for joy over the Celtics winning the NBA’s Eastern Conference Championship against the Miami Heat.

Many on social media are thrilled that Long is newly single, inclduing a few who attempted to shoot their shot. One tweeted, “Ime Udoka and Nia Long is officially done-done?! My time to shine.”

Ime Udoka and Nia Long is officially done-done?! My time to shine pic.twitter.com/CjzPy2cGC9 — The Black 1997 HBK (@Capo_the_creep) December 6, 2022

A second person said, “Nia Long is officially SINGLE SINGLE. I love that for her!”

Nia Long is officially SINGLE SINGLE. I love that for her! — Stephenni (@Stefnilove) December 6, 2022

A third individual jokingly mentioned that Long is the latest actress to become single, writing, “Nia Long single Megan Good single Tia Mowry single I know I’m not the gah damn problem.”

Nia Long single Megan Good single Tia Mowry single I know I'm not the gah damn problem 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🌻 (@xxMoe) December 6, 2022

Meagan Good settled her divorce with Pastor DeVon Franklin in April following eight years of marriage. Meanwhile, Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in October, citing irreconcilable differences as a reason behind their split.