‘Thankful for the Gift of New Places and Spaces’: Nia Long Shows Off New Home Following Her Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal 

Nia Long has many things to be thankful for this holiday season.

The actress recently took to Instagram to showcase what is ostensibly her new home after her estranged fiancé Ime Udoka, who is the suspended head coach of the Boston Celtics, was caught months ago in a cheating scandal with the team’s service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. Long and Udoka have been together since 2010 and share an 11-year-old son, Kez Udoka.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long. Photo:@iamnialong/Instagram

Although limited information about Lynch’s identity and her occupation was shared at the time, the pair’s alleged affair became public in late September after the team announced Udoka was facing suspension for the 2022-2023 season because their relationship violated the organization’s code of conduct guidelines.

Udoka was suspended for the season, and more information about Lynch’s occupation was made public. It was also revealed that Lynch had reportedly helped Long and her son permanently relocate to Boston weeks before the scandal broke. Lynch’s identity was uncovered in October.

Since then, fans have been left in the dark regarding Long and Udoka’s current relationship status and the estranged couple’s living arrangements until Nov. 25.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Long seemed to hint that she has moved into her new place by uploading a black and white photo with the caption “Thankful for new places and spaces.”

Despite “The Best Man” star staying mum on her relationship with Udoka, as the photo began making its rounds online, many supporters, including social media blog The Neighborhood Talk, sent encouraging words to her.

“Love it ! Sis ain’t said a word but she did what she had to do.”

“Damn right !! Won’t he do it… God makes all things NEW !!! Let’s go Nia.”

“Sad circumstances but you got this girl.”

Nia Long suggests she’s moved to a new home months following the cheating scandal with her fiancé Ime Udoka. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

“I love this for her.”

“Looks like a lovely place to heal and grow!!”

Among the previous responses, others pointed out that Long and Udoka could still be together and that her new place could have the location that Lynch helped her get in Boston. One wrote, “Y’all, what if this is the space ole girl picked out in Boston for them to move to?!”

Another said, “Just because she got a new place does not mean she left. Remember the old place the lady helped her pick out.”

No other information has been released at this time.