‘Don’t Sign Nothing But a Check’: Nia Long Claims She’s Being Silenced with the Threat of an NDA, Fans Say It’s About Her Ex Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal 

Nia Long’s recent tweet about speaking her “truth” has fans assuming that the actress was throwing shade at her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka.

The two were together for over a decade after getting engaged in 2015. But they officially announced their split just before the Christmas holiday in 2022. Since the breakup, Long has had to shut down “false narratives” about fans’ speculations that the actress was seeking revenge on her ex for involving her in his public cheating scandal.

Udoka was suspended from his position as an NBA coach, while Long blamed the organization he worked for for not “protecting” her. Last June, the “Best Man” star promised to give fans ’90’s nostalgia with her upcoming memoir, but fans probed her for details about the split from Udoka then just as they did now with her latest cryptic post.

Trending Today:

Nia Long’s ex-fiance Ime Udoka is preparing to fight her request for primary custody. (Photos: @iamnialong/Instagram; @houstonrockets/Instagram_)

On Monday, Oct. 16, the “Love Jones” star shared a cryptic tweet that asked fans about the purpose of signing an NDA. NDAs stand for non-disclosure agreements, which act as legally binding contracts that prioritize the confidentiality between at least two parties.

“If someone asks you to sign a NDA to have a conversation what are they protecting,” Long tweeted. She continued, “Who are they protecting? I will always speak my truth and tell my story.” Things that make you say Hmmmm.”

Long, 52, continued in a separate post, writing, “The answers aren’t the obvious. In this case it’s a little deeper than standard business practices.”

The answer isn’t the obvious. In this case it’s a little deeper than standard business practices. 🤔 https://t.co/ZJduFNohf9 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) October 17, 2023

Intrigued fans wanted the NAACP Image Award winner to be more specific about to whom or what her tweets were referring. One X user wrote, “Uh oh. Who is this about?” while another person penned, “Sounds like some sneaky s–t going on.”

A few others advised Long, “Don’t sign anything but a check.” However, one person decided to be a little bit more direct with, “Wow. Hubby tried it?”

Some may connect the “hubby” comment back to Long’s 13-year relationship with the former Boston Celtics coach. Long and Udoka parted ways in 2022 after he was publically exposed by his former employer for cheating on the ‘90s beauty with Celtics female staffer Kathleen Lynch.

The former couple shares one son together, 11-year-old Kez Udoka. Long also has a 22-year-old son, Maasai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship.

Since their split, Long has filed for primary and legal custody of Kez, requesting a judge to order Udoka to implement a visitation schedule as well as pay for all of her attorney fees.

The new Houston Rockets coach reportedly has “failed to support” Kez since the breakup, causing Long to have him served with child support documents while at his new rented home in Los Angeles.

A number of public figures has spoken out on their relationship, including comedian Marlon Wayans, who commented on what he described as married men who “have these thirsts or have these extramarital affairs because they’re not being honest with themselves and transparent with their partner.”

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith‘s response sided more with Long in calling out the Celtics organization for how the matter was handled and shared with the public. As a 30-year sports fan and analyst, he said he’s never seen a press conference to address a coach’s suspension as Udoka was given earlier this year.

Read the Original Story Here.