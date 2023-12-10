Tommie Lee Exposes DMs with Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Jeremy JR Robinson After Braxton Calls Her a ‘Crackhead’

Tamar Braxton has seemingly reignited her feud with Tommie Lee by hurling indirect insults at the “Love and Hip Hop” star during a recent show.

During her Dec. 8th performance at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, the “Changed” singer confirmed to the audience that she recently got back together with her ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson while also viciously targeting Lee for their previous outing together.

Tommie Lee (left) responds with receipts with Jeremy “JR” Robinson after Tamar Braxton (left) calls her a “crackhead.” (Photos: @tommiee_/Instagram; @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“That’s why I had to go get my man back y’all,” Braxton said to her swarm of concertgoers. “And I know y’all lying if y’all thought I was gonna let my man go ’cause he took some crackhead to a basketball game.”

In her own shady way, the youngest Braxton sister was referencing Lee and Robinson’s outing at the Atlanta Hawks game last month.

Braxton then suggested that Robinson owed her “no loyalty” because they were not an item at the time. She stated, “That was not my man, he don’t owe me no loyalty when we broke up, shoot, I coulda went out with his homeboy, wassup.”

Braxton and Robinson met and got engaged on the Peacock reality dating series “Queens Court,” where she and two other famous women — singer Nivea, and “Basketball Wives” Star Evelyn Lozado — dated 21 men in hopes of finding their king.

News of their engagement was revealed in March, followed by the launch of their YouTube series “All Things Black & White With Tamar & JR” in June. By early October, Robinson publicly revealed that he and Braxton had separated on Instagram.

The mother of one said it’s “fair game” after a breakup, “Don’t get it f—-k up, he’s a good man, Savannah.”

Braxton’s video quickly went viral, catching the attention of Lee, who decided to set the record straight with receipts of her and Robinson’s exchange. In a video on the “Baddies” star’s IG story, she can be heard explaining that Robinson became “thirsty” after she sent him a DM and complimented his suits.

“Thirsty to sell his book all it took was a compliment to get ya good man Savannah wake up mama,” Lee wrote over screenshots of what she presented as her and Robinson’s exchange.

The purported messages show he suggested they go to dinner together as Lee stated in her video. “He wanted to fly me out, what’s wrong with me going to a game?”

Lee then advised Braxton to not take Robinson seriously, stating that he knew about their beef before asking her out. “What is wrong with the situation is that that is your man, as you call it, that is your man, he knew there was a situation with me and you and he was down. He was down to play opp games.”

Robinson recently admitted to “purposely” hurting Braxton in a video on Instagram Live over a week ago. Though he never specified what he did to intentionally hurt her, many suspected that the lawyer was alluding to his night out with Lee.

Lee then suggested that she lost interest in Robinson after he supposedly used his points to pay for a room at the Waldorf Hotel. “I knew that I could no longer play this game. So, it was a one-night thing,” he shared.

In addition to those allegations, Lee also stated that Robinson spilled some tea about Braxton’s life outside of the lights.

I Fear Tommie ate up Tamar Braxton pic.twitter.com/EhVxKuCajc — pinkjerome (@forevermuka) December 9, 2023

“You [Robinson] don’t want me to expose how you were saying that you kicked her out and she went back to her mother’s house,” Lee said. She also accused Braxton of being untruthful about the ticket sales of her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour.

Lee explained, “‘Between me and you’ was his exact words, ‘The tour not sold out.’ He said you was messy, he said that you went back to your mother’s house. He told me a lot of things that he shouldn’t tell a stranger. I just met this man, less than a week.”

The reality star then urged the Grammy-nominated artist to “check” Robinson “and check your situation to really see if you’re sleeping with the enemy or not. I am not your problem, I don’t know you.”

Lee also instructed Braxton to “tighten up,” stating that “two Black girls” should never let a man cause them to argue online.

The recent online beef between Lee and the “Braxton Family Values” star began after Lee accused Braxton of using “Vibes” rapper Chrisean Rock for a “viral” moment following an alleged physical altercation that took place backstage between Rock and Braxton’s backup singer James Wright Chanel.

Neither Braxton nor Robinson has addressed Lee’s claims.