Tamar Braxton Sets the Record Straight About Sister Toni Refusing to Hold Hands With Chrisean Rock In Leaked Prayer Video as Ex-Friend Slams Claim He Sold Footage for $5,000

Tamar Braxton has spoken out to defend her big sister, Toni Braxton, from fans’ negative comments following the leak of backstage concert footage involving Chrisean Rock.

The footage was captured on Nov. 10 at the Los Angeles stop of the 10th anniversary tour of Tamar’s album “Love and War.” It surfaced exclusively on TMZ on Jan. 1, nearly two months after Rock made headlines for allegedly walking offstage during a guest performance and punching Tamar’s backup singer James Wright.

Tamar addresses video of Toni Braxton refusing to hold hands with Chrisean Rock during prayer and who she suspects leaked the private footage. Photos L-R: Tamarbraxton/Instagram; Chrisean/Instagram; Tonibraxton/Instagram.

Now, the behind-the-scenes clip has cast a spotlight on Toni. The video showed Tamar, Toni, and other members of the production hand in hand in prayer in a dressing room when Rock appeared out of nowhere and forced her way in between the two sisters.

The “Let It Flow” songstress briefly looked up before bowing her head again and placing her arm behind her back, making it impossible for the “Baddies West” personality to hold her hand for the remainder of the prayer.

Amid fans slamming the industry veteran for not being welcoming to the 23-year-old, Tamar explained that her sister had no idea who Rock was and that the singer’s health concerns were also a factor.

I’m OVER it!! Coming for my sister who has lupus and don’t even really come outside was the line for me. This is so traumatic. Having to relive that night because some greedy person wanted to sell footage. Well now i have the ALL the footage y’all been waiting on. God don’t like… — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) January 2, 2024

“First of all, my sister has Lupus…so what she not finna do is touch a stranger’s hand, embrace a stranger. She don’t know Chrisean from Adam,” said the youngest of the Braxton sisters.

From there, the former “The Real” co-host took issue with the private recording being leaked to TMZ. “Today is the day,” said Tamar before a clip of Wright proved he had in fact suffered a blow to the face.

Elsewhere in the video, a screenshot of photographer Keinon Pierre, who recorded the show, claimed that either Tamar’s ex-friend LeTroy Davis, who organized the tour, or a man named Rodney Atwaters Jr. made the footage public.

“James, I’m so sorry, but your friends sold you up the river for $5,000,” she said.

Davis hit back at the allegations in a series of tweets. “I ain’t leak nothing,” he wrote in one post. In another post, Davis exposed Pierre for challenging a signed NDA that prohibited him from releasing any tour-related footage without Tamar or her team’s consent.

Davis was a part of the vocalist’s team for over a decade, and he wrote that he hoped she would have spoken up in his defense, “or at least say she knows I don’t move that way. I dont leak stuff never have. She knows that and be in the comments and will defend everything and everyone else. But watch me get beat down (again) and I ain’t even do s—t.”

As Tamar’s response to the latest developments ended, she allowed a colleague named Travis to recount the events leading up to the Rock’s outburst. He pointed the finger at Davis, who is now on the outs with the team, as being the root of the drama that has transpired.