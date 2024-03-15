Tamar Braxton Draws Concern After Singer’s Heated Exchange with a Fan Unveils Struggles with Sister Traci’s Death

Tamar Braxton’s 47th birthday is quickly approaching, and the singer is struggling to process getting older, two years ago.

On the second anniversary of Traci Braxton’s death earlier this week, Tamar took to the X platform to share how painful it has been since her sister’s premature demise.

Tamar Braxton (left), Traci Braxton (right). (Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @therealtracibraxton/Instagram)

The first of a series of texts said, “Logan don’t have school today and my body got up anyway.. I just want to sleep in today lord.”

Hours later she returned to the platform and wrote, “I hate today. I just want to sleep and emotionally eat all day.”

Traci had battled esophageal cancer for at least one year prior to her passing. She passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 50. Online users have often mistaken the two in family photos with their other Braxton sisters.

Shortly afterward, a fan asked Tamar what she planned to do for her birthday coming up on Sunday, March 17.

Tamar tweeted, “I don’t want to do ANYTHING for my birthday!?? Celebrate my life when my sister lost hers??? I don’t even feels right.”

Fans tried to ask what was wrong and why she responded like that, saying, “This isn’t you. I know this was a trauma response but you are so much better than this.” She replied back on the social media platform, “Fck her! Yes it is!!”

Social media users suggested the “Love & War” singer honor her sister by living the best life she could possibly have.

“You know traci would want you to enjoy your birthday coming up Tamar you know she smiling down on you,” one person wrote.

“I’ll tell you this! She would have wanted you to celebrate life and to continue to celebrate her,” another person said. “You have the responsibility to keep that love alive. Don’t punish yourself for feeling grief. Turn up for Traci, cry through it, but do things you enjoyed together. She’s with you.”

But Tamar didn’t care, and none of that could trump her pain. The “Changed” vocalist wrote, “Y’all do too much on social media. I have Been suffering since Friday!!!! Why would u make fun at the fact that I’m without my sister cause she DIED!! Omg I hate people.”

Still, people understand the mother of one’s pain.

Tamar is not the only one who has clapped at a person online around Traci’s death.

A person wrote on their sister Trina’s page, “Traci not dead.” That triggered her, prompting her to say on Instagram Live, “F—k you” and to “get the f—k off my page.”

She then went on to say, “F—k you…Don’t follow me, don’t ever talk to me, and go the f—k away. Never follow me or talk to me again in life. Thank you.”

According to Tamar, Traci knew her death was coming and planned for her service.

“The celebration of life as you guys saw wasn’t actually a celebration of life. It was actually her heavenly birthday. My sister was very particular, and she didn’t want a funeral. She didn’t want anything where everyone was going to be sad,” Tamar said on Dish Nation.

Toni Braxton also shared a tribute writing, “Still in disbelief that you’re not here with us. I miss you so much Traci.” Another sister, Trina Braxton, added, “Still unreal. I love you forever.”

The Braxton family has been mourning for a while. In addition to losing Traci, they also lost Lauren Braxton.

Lauren, the daughter of Michael Braxton Jr., passed away in April 2019. The 24-year-old, who had a heart condition, died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication.

Fans are still sending Tamar positivity and uplifting remarks during this difficult time. After dropping her new single on March 15, one person on X said, “We notice you Tay. Every time! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. One of the greatest vocalists of this lifetime.”