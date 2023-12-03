Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Fiancé J.R. Admits He Went Out With ‘Love and Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee to ‘Purposely’ Hurt Her

Tamar Braxton and her ex-fiancé Jeremy “J.R.” Robinson are claiming they are back together following their messy breakup back in October. The duo was last seen attending the Atlanta Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints game on Nov. 26, enjoying themselves at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The “Changed” singer previously stated that she was “hurt” and “surprised” when Robinson ended their relationship, stating he wanted to “focus on getting back to positive energy.” She revealed they got back together a week after he was spotted with “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee at a basketball game.

Since reuniting, the two have shared cute couple’s video on Instagram Live. Robinson recently spoke about their breakup in a video shared by @tamarbraxdaily, that appears to be taken from his Instagram Live.

Tamar Braxton says she’s “hurt” and “surprised” by recent breakup with ex J.R. (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Social media users were shocked to see Braxton seemingly giving Robinson another chance after she and Lee exchanged fighting words online. Robinson can be seen seemingly hanging out in a nightclub as he records himself with music playing in the background.

“We’re definitely back together,” he said in the video with a glancing pause for the camera. “But, because I chose to be back together, and I love her with all my heart,” he claimed.

The couple first met while filming the dating reality show “Queens Court” on Peacock. J.R. went on to say that he didn’t hurt Braxton, who he believed would soon be explaining to the public herself.

“Now, I’m sure she is going to explain that I didn’t hurt her. I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t break her heart. I didn’t lie to her in our relationship. But there are things that I needed to heal from,” he continued. “And that’s real.”

He went on to say the couple got engaged within six weeks of meeting on the show, which he compared to “speed dating.”

“I proposed, I loved her. Some things happened. And, do I accept responsibility for the things that I failed? Absolutely, but were there things that I needed to heal from? C’mon, absolutely. One thousand percent. Did I hurt her? Yes! Purposely,” he added, seemingly referring to his date with Lee.

“I don’t hide from that. I don’t hide from it, I don’t. I don’t, I don’t hide from that. I was single. We weren’t speaking. Period. But, I had to get to a place where my anger and hurt could heal, and I healed.”

Jeremy “JR” Robinson has confirmed that he and Tamar Braxton are back together after their September breakup. The lawyer went live, where he admitted to a few things, such as hurting Braxton “purposely” and needing to heal. pic.twitter.com/nmxdSG2JZo — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 1, 2023

Fans were dismayed and confused by Robinson saying he didn’t hurt Braxton while also admitting he hurt her on purpose.

“Wow!! He contradicted himself and lied in less than 90 sec,” noted one. “So you didn’t hurt her but said you hurt her on purpose,? Whaaaat??” Another said, “Tamar please leave this man! I was so team him in the beginning, but nah!”

“So Jr confirmed he got back with Tamar after hurting her on purpose when he popped out with Tommie. Girl run thats a dangerous man,” added another on X.

In a second video shared by @tamarbraxdaily on TikTok, Robinson admitted to being a “single” man enjoying himself as such.

“Did I invite somebody out? Of course I did,” he explained. “Did I, was I out there being single? Absolutely,” he chuckled before saying, “But, the truth is, I think that the love that I have for her, I realized how much love I have for her.” Talking about Braxton, he added, “She realized how much love she had for me,” before noting that his single outing with Lee has nothing to do with their relationship.

“So, say what you want to say, all this other, whatever,” he concluded.

Braxton can also be seen peeking into the frame and kissing Robinson as the video ended, and several fans responded by warning her to stay away from him.

Robinson is a personal injury lawyer with his firm, the JR Law Group. Braxton is currently touring for her “Love and War” 10-year anniversary tour. The tour ends with a performance in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 20.