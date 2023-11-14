‘James Is at the Dentist Getting New Teeth’: Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence, Confirms James Wright Chanel Assaulted by Chrisean Rock

Tamar Braxton wants justice for James Wright Chanel following a physical altercation that took place between him and rapper Chrisean Rock at her concert.

Earlier this week reports about the 23-year-old reality star allegedly punching Braxton’s backup singer in the face so hard that he needed to be hospitalized went viral. The shocking altercation is said to have taken place after Rock barged into Braxton’s dressing room, visibly upset that she didn’t perform one of her songs onstage.

Tamar Braxton confirms that Chrisean Rock assaulted her backup singer James Wright Chanel. (Left) Tamar Braxton (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram) (Right) Chrisean Rock (Pictured: @chriseanchriseanchrisean/Instagram)

The Grammy-nominated artist kindly brought out the “Baddies” cast member during her recent stop in Baltimore, Maryland, as a part of her 10-year anniversary “Love and War” tour. Baltimore also happens to be Rock’s hometown.

Ever since the supposed assault took place, music executive LeTory Davis has spoken out on numerous occasions in defense of Chanel while Braxton remained silent. Now, the “Queens Court” reality star is making sure that her voice is being heard regarding what really happened that night.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Braxton shared a lengthy video on Instagram stating that she initially was going to remain quiet “out of respect” for Chanel and his “trauma.” However, she changed her mind in an attempt to defend those who are a part of her team.

As her video began, Braxton flat out confirmed, “He [James] got assaulted at my show and it was by Chrisean.” The 46-year-old proceeded to state that a lot of misconstrued events — which she did not go into full detail about — took place before the violation.

The “My Man” performer is no stranger to being in the limelight at a young age, and seemingly wanted to provide guidance to Rock. Braxton said she viewed the “Vibe” performer as a “younger sister” whom she wanted to “take under my wing.”

“Chrisean is like a little sister to all of us watching her, and watching her make mistakes. We want to help,” she said.

Watch the Full Video Here.

Braxton added that she did not invite Rock on the tour to “perform” or “open up” for her, noting that she only suggested she and the fellow Maryland native take part in a “twerk off.”

Elsewhere in the nine-minute explanation, she said she wishes she’d been assaulted and stressed that people have “cried” and “fainted” during her shows. But no one has ever been a victim of violence.

“This is a safe, loving, healing place,” she said before apologizing to her team, “I don’t know; I have to apologize to my team if my silence have made you all feel like I have not been supportive to you.”

Braxton also sent thanks to Rock for showing up, despite the tumultuous turn of events, “And I also want to acknowledge Chrisean, thank you for your presence thank you for coming.”

The mom of one also made sure to deny being a “clout chaser” who uses other people’s popularity to sell out her shows. “This show has been sold out for a month, I didn’t have an opening act,” she voiced, seemingly in response to Tommie Lee’s claim that Braxton brought out Rock solely to create a “viral” moment.

The two reality stars indirectly have been trading shots at each other online since, via the platforms of Instagram and X.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star made her thoughts known in the comments section of a post about the concert. Braxton decided to pen a shady message on her Instagram story, stating, “And before someone takes my phone.. If you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and u never even sold out a bag of blow pops… stay silent.”

She continued in her clapback, writing, “Let me and my team heal from this trauma in peace.”

In response to Braxton’s subliminal PSA, Lee wrote, “Gotta address me for it to hit muppet baby!” Nothing a b–h say apply to me so ion be moved at all.”

This prompted the “Braxton Family Values” star to respond, “So now y’all want me to address out of work reality stars??!! … Never.

Braxton added, “Me and my ‘muppet’ employed a– will keep you on the list if I need a non-fighting coke head for 2500 an episode for one of these shows of mine I’m casting for. We not the same. Go sell some a– for your next hit.. I’m finna come with my next HIT.”

Additionally, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, the grandmother to Rock’s 2-month-old son, Jr., and the mother of rapper Blueface, also spoke out in a video about the news. Harvey suggested that the Zeus star could’ve knocked Braxton’s nose “clean the f–k off” had she been the victim of Rock’s assault.

Once Braxton was made aware of Harvey’s video, she shared her desire to be left alone. “I’ve never met none of their people. Please leave me alone. I’m only here because my brother James got hit in the face for being nice to a guest,” Braxton wrote.

“He left with a chipped teeth, gun damage…and a busted nose and a concussion. However I still pray for those who need help. I come in love. God bless everyone,” she finished.

Before the night ended, Braxton also shared her final thoughts on X admitting her hesitance to continue a part two of her tour. “I’m tired y’all,” she tweeted. “I don’t know about this pt.2 tour. We are all hurting and if I didn’t say anything I’m wrong.”

I’m tired y’all. I don’t know about this pt2 tour. We are all hurting and if I didn’t say anything I’m wrong. I said something & I’m lying. I’m tired. Meanwhile James is at the dentist getting new teeth. Y’all leave me alone. I was only trying to show CR love. I still think she… — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 14, 2023

She continued, “I said something & I’m lying. I’m tired. Meanwhile, James is at the dentist getting new teeth. Y’all leave me alone. I was only trying to show CR love. I still think she needs hugs and real people.”

The announcement about a second leg “Love and War” tour was revealed earlier this month, with six shows already being sold out. Come Dec. 8, Braxton is scheduled to perform at the House of Blues bar in Orlando, Florida.

As for Rock, the young influencer has since deactivated all of her social media accounts.

Read the Original Article on Atlanta Black Star.