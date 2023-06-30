‘No Way You was White and Acted that Black’: Tamar Braxton Says She Didn’t Believe Her Fiance JR was White Based on How He Acted

Tamar Braxton says if her fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, had not verbally indicated his race she wouldn’t have known that he wasn’t a man of color.

Tamar Braxton says she originally thought that her fiancé was mixed because of his idiolect. (Pictured: Jeremy Robinson and Tamar Braxton) (Photo: @rarebreednola/Instagram.)

The couple recently dropped the second episode of their newest podcast titled “All Things Black and White with Tamar & JR.” Within the first six minutes, Braxton began speaking on her belief of seeing no color when it comes to love.

“Once you really truly find love and somebody you connect with, you forget about the packaging,” she said. The “Love & War” songstress then described her future husband as “very light-skinned.”

A serious Robinson later admitted the challenges he’s often faced with, due to the color of his skin.

“It’s challenging for a person to see beyond the lack of pigmentation, especially if they’ve never been with someone outside of their race,” he said.

However, Braxton quickly debunked his statement, stating that it was never a struggle for her to see beyond Robinson’s physical body. One reason the 46-year-old was able to look past his exterior was because of her initial thought that the lawyer was of Creole descent.

“I thought he had some type of mixture going on,” she confessed. “Because it was just no way you was white and acting that black.”

The criminal defense attorney then noted how diminishing a statement like that was because it dismisses how a person was brought up.

“Yeah, I got it. I get it, you gotta relax,” Braxton said. “But, JR, you know that you have probably been to your fair share of barbecues.”

After joining in unison in laughter, Robinson stated that he and Braxton were Spade’s partners for the first time and alluded to “spanking” their opponents behind.

Part of their conversation soon ended up on the Instagram page of Live Bitez, where a few social media users were a little taken aback by Braxton’s statement.

“Acted black? What’s acting black?”

“Calling doctor umar.”

“I love Toni Braxton but Tamar Braxton is off yes off, the things that she’s saying wow. And he going to still marry her too.”

Braxton and Robinson met on the set of Peacock’s dating show “Queens Court,” which also starred Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea. Right before the season dropped, it was announced that the couple was already engaged.

While this union may seem rushed, Robinson and Braxton have been linked with each other since August 2022 after they were spotted out celebrating the lawyer’s birthday with a lavish party.

Braxton was previously married to her former manager, Vincent Herbert, the father of her 10-year-old son, Logan. Robinson, who has also been married and divorced, shares five children with four different women.