Fans Warn Tamar Braxton to ‘Stop Letting That Man Play In Your Face’ After Singer was Spotted with Ex-Fiancé a Week After He Was Out with Tommie Lee

Fans have expressed their disappointment in Tamar Braxton after she was seen attending an NFL game with her ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Their surprising hangout comes one week behind Robinson and “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna Tommie Lee‘s recent link-up at an NBA game.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, Braxton and Robinson attended the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints NFL game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In a now-expired livestream video, the exes could be seen enjoying each other’s company while standing on the sidelines of the football field.

Fans tell Tamar Braxton to ‘stand up’ after she’s seen with her ex-fiancé just one week after he was seen with Tommie Lee. (Left) Tamar Braxton (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram) (Right) Tommie Lee (Pictured: @tommie/Instagram)

In the first video, which has since been obtained by The Shade Room, Robinson is telling the New Orleans Saints to “bounce back” from their loss as Braxton stare deeply into his eyes. As the Atlanta attorney spoke, the “Love & War” actress repeated his statement before they both laughed.

The second video featured Braxton caressing her former partner’s beard while they sat in a suite. Once their videos made waves online, social media users rushed to TSR’s comment section and pleaded for Braxton to remain as far away from Robinson as possible following his stunt with Lee.

A few comments included, “Tamar Tamar Tamar …. Noooo ma’am Tommie used him has get back & he let her. He’s not to be trusted,” “Not after he PUBLICLY embarrassing her, at least TWICE! Stand up, girl,” and “Girl stop letting that man play in your face! She’s clearly still in love with him and he was just with Tommie last week. He pissing me off this morning.”

Many users even suggested that Braxton and Lee were both nutjobs for letting Robinson seemingly use them for clout. One person wrote, “I just wanna say I hope my black queens aren’t letting a colonizer play with them like that,” followed by another comment stating, “Again this is not a flex they letting the generic #PaulWall play in they face !”

Paul Wall is a Caucasian rapper and DJ who is often lusted over for his signature grin, stylish fashion sense, and overall charming swagger. He’s collaborated with several Black artists, such as Nelly, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and more, during his time in the industry.

As previously reported, Lee was spotted sitting courtside at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game with Robinson right by her side. Throughout the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s videos, she could be seen not holding back any form of PDA as she and Robsinson posed and laughed into the camera.

Tommie Lee posted up with Tamar Braxton’s ex fiancé Jr Robinson days after her & Tamar went at it on Instagram 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/cbKIpG8hX9 — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) November 18, 2023

The pair’s highly scrutinized link-up followed after Lee and Braxton traded harsh words online. Their public dispute initially stemmed from Chrisean Rock’s alleged scuffle with one of Braxton’s background singers, James Wright Chanel.

Earlier this month, the “Braxton Family Values” star brought out Rock during her recent stop in Baltimore as a part of her 10-year anniversary “Love and War” tour. During that night, it was reported that Rock had assaulted Chanel backstage after she learned that she would not be performing onstage with Braxton.

Once the debacle hit social media, Lee shared her thoughts, accusing Braxton of using her fellow “Baddies” cast mate for clout. This then prompted Braxton to share a few thoughts of her own, indirectly calling Lee a “non-fighting coke head.”

As for Braxton and Robinson, they met while filming Peacock’s original dating series “Queens Court.” The reality show premiered this past March; however, their engagement was revealed just as the show was about to drop. Unfortunately, their happily ever after ended in early October after the pair announced their split.

It is currently unclear what the status of their relationship is, but, per their recent videos, it’s clear that there’s no bad blood between them. Lee has not responded to Robinson and Braxton’s hangout.