‘Don’t Play with My Daughter’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Shuts Down Critics’ Comparisons of Beyoncé’s Record-Breaking Tour to Taylor Swift’s

Tina Knowles-Lawson‘s seemingly shady response during a recent interview has riled up two fanbases that reside on different sides of the musical social sphere.

The fashion designer was stopped at LAX airport, where she was asked to give her input on the recent discussion that has put her daughter, Beyoncé, up against the popular country-turned-pop musician Taylor Swift.

Both ladies launched their tours earlier this year and have sold out multiple arenas all around the world since.

Tina Knowles-Lawson wants critics to stop comparing her daughter’s record-breaking tour to Taylor Swift’s. (Pictured: (L) Beyoncé @beyonce/Instagram (M) Tina Knowles-Lawson @mstinalawson/Instagram (R) Taylor Swift @taylorswift/Instagram)

Though Beyoncé’s mom, who now goes by Tina Knowles on her Instagram account, initially stated that she had “Nothing to say about that,” she soon agreed that the two “amazing queens” should be praised instead of compared.

“They both should be celebrated,” she told TMZ. When specifically asked if Bey and Swift should be compared to each other, the 69-year-old adamantly stated, “Absolutely not; you know better than that.”

A snippet of Knowles-Lawson’s one-minute interview hit The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where several commenters picked sides for their favorite performer.

One comment read, “Tbh Taylor got more hits, bigger fan base, sold out more tours and albums than Beyoncé.”

Another person penned, “BEYONCE has worked tirelessly for years. Stop comparing that hardworking black woman to that lady.”

There were also a few Instagram users who seemed to think there was a deeper meaning behind Knowles-Lawson’s quick response. A few of those comments include the following:

“Beyoncé will not say a peep but momma Tina gone let us know what’s really going on.”

“That was a don’t play with my daughter I love mommas lol abd they shade but supportive language don’t play with their kids.”

Nevertheless, there were many who suggested that both Beyoncé and Swift reigned supreme and deserved their well-earned flowers. One said, “Let’s not act like Taylor isn’t that girl, just like Beyoncé is that girl. They’re both GREAT & ICONS.”

beyoncé this taylor swift that IDC STOP PUTTING WOMEN AGAINST EACH OTHER

Taylor has the better song writing & album tracks

Beyoncé has vocals and dancing

they both are equally as good as a performer — fwd: closure🍂🏷️⸆⸉ (@closcardigan) August 15, 2023

Swift’s “The Era Tour” began in March and, according to Forbes, has grossed over $300.8 million dollars. The outlet also reported that the “Bad Blood” singer could possibly gross $1.6 billion dollars by the end of her tour.

As for the “Dunk In Love” singer, her “Renaissance World Tour” started in May and is projected to make more than $2 billion dollars. Since the start of her tour, Beyoncé has already garnered more than $295.6 million dollars in sales, per Vibe magazine.

While Swift defeated singing legends such as Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for the largest tour this year, Yoncé surpassed the late Michael Jackson for the highest-grossing tour for a Black artist.

Though several individuals have drawn comparisons between the two Grammy winners, Beyoncé and Swift have a long history of supporting each other throughout their time in the industry.