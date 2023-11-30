Beyoncé Decides to Go Even Whiter In ‘Petty’ Clapback at Critics Over Skin-Bleaching Allegations

Beyoncé seemingly has put an end to the recent skin-lightening accusations without saying a single word.

The mega superstar jetted off to London ahead of the international premiere of her highly anticipated documentary, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

In a series of images shared to her Instagram, Bey can be seen rocking a comfortable ensemble that consisted of sweatpants, a crop-top hooded T-shirt, and a cream blazer. The “Alien Superstar” singer paired the relaxed fit with dark black shades and pointy-toe heels.

Beyoncé seemingly refutes skin-lightening claims with a close-up selfie. (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram)

Throughout her eight-slide photo dump, Beyoncé’s husband and rap star Sean Jay-Z Carter can also be seen posing beside her while rocking an all-black outfit from head to toe. He also added shades to his look, matching his wife.

While the Carters’ outfits were a perfect mix of comfortability and luxury, social media users appeared to only care about the multifaceted artist’s close-up selfie that showed off her never-declining face card.

The zoomed-in image featured Beyoncé staring deep into her camera’s focal point while her newfound icy-blond hair rested underneath her shirt’s hood. Part of her coiffure fell onto the side of her bronze skin, highlighting the star’s warm brown eyes.

Many fans took heed to this flick, assuming that the photo was to indirectly refute the recent skin-bleaching claims placed on her.

The Neighborhood Talk obtained Beyoncé’s selfie and shared it on its Instagram page, where a plethora of fans supported her seemingly silent clapback. One person wrote, “Beyoncé posting a closeup to prove she ain’t bleaching has me dyingggg,” followed by another user whose comment read, “She said EVERYTHING without saying anything! IYKYK!”

A few other handlers reminded folks about the decreased melanin production that happens when a person receives minimal sun exposure. “It’s cold outside even I lighten up a tone! She’s light already she’s def gonna be lighter now that’s it’s cold and the hair color kinda matches her skin but I actually love the color on her,” one comment read.

Several others began noting how “petty” Bey was for showing up in all white, quoting the lyric, “I’m just as petty as you are,” from her song “Heated.”

I love how subtle and petty @beyonce is with her clap backs 🤣🤣🤣

The Nobodies: “why she tryna look white”

Beyonce: Shows up in all white

😩🤣🤣👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🤍🐝🐝🪩🪩🪩#RENAISSANCEpremiere pic.twitter.com/2jYuFl8zZz — ♡Talameshia♡ (@itsTalameshia) November 30, 2023

Beyoncé began facing skin-bleaching accusations after fans pointed out her lighter skin tone earlier this week at the U.S. premiere for her upcoming film in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 24. While strutting on the Renaissance-themed silver carpet, Yoncé popped out in a silver Versace outfit and a platinum-blond hairstyle.

Photos of her quickly hit the internet, prompting fans to hone in on her seemingly lighter appearance. Allegations about Beyoncé undergoing a cosmetic procedure to receive a paler skin tone grew so heavy that her mother, Tina Knowles, came to her defense against those who had something negative to say.

In her extensive Instagram rant, Knowles said that reading all of the negative comments made her “blood boil.” She even described the rumors as “stupid, ignorant self, hating racist statements.”

She also suggested that the overall “theme” and color of the film is silver, explaining that as the reason why everything Beyoncé pops in out centers around that color.

“This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times,” Knowles stated in her caption.

Although Mama Tina noted that Beyoncé would be “pissed” at her for speaking out, she expressed that she was “sick and tired” of people always going after her eldest daughter.

Come Friday, Dec. 1, Bey’s film will be available to see in theaters, and per the trailer, fans will be able to see all of the hard work that went into creating her epic world tour.

During the “Renaissance World Tour,” Yoncé was projected to make more than $2 billion dollars, but only grossed $579 million. The tour broke Michael Jackson’s record for the highest-grossing tour for a Black artist.