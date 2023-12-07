Charleston White Slammed for Promoting Abuse Against Women While Declaring Brittany Renner’s Perfect Match Is a ‘Dominant’ Man

When Brittany Renner revealed her “body count” in a September appearance on “The Club Shay Shay” podcast, men came out of the woodworks with attempts at shooting their shot and sharing hot takes about how her wild ways could not be tamed.

According to the “Basketball Wives LA” wildcard, she has slept with 35 men, several of whom are athletes and entertainers. The 31-year-old’s famous ex-boyfriend and father of her son is Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington, 25.

Charleston White is slammed for saying Brittany Renner needs a “dominant” man to beat her into submission. Photos: Officialcharleston_white/Instagram; Bundleofbrittany/Instagram.

While the onslaught of reactions to her promiscuity has died down, Renner remains a popular talking point on social media. YouTuber Charleston White recently chatted with ex-NFL star Cam Newton when he was asked how he would approach a woman like Renner.

“You gotta handle her rough. You gotta be a dominant man to handle Brittany Renner,” he said before clarifying that by rough, he meant she needed to be abused. “She one of them ones you gotta kick in the a– sometimes. Slap her across the head…All good relationships, somebody gotta take an ass kicking somewhere in the relationship.”

White also admitted to slapping the mother of one of his children while driving. Despite Newton being adamant that domestic violence was never an option, the viral sensation doubled down on his stance.

“She’s a hoe. Man, who don’t want a hoe? They just don’t know what to do with a hoe. I know what to do with a hoe like that. Me and her will work clean together….I got a few n–gas I’ll sic her on,” said White. He then described Renner as a renegade freelancer who needs to restructure her approach to men in order to upgrade from basketball players.

One individual’s reaction to the clip read, “That man is unhinged.” A second wrote, “Ain’t no quality woman ever would give him the chance to slap her azz let alone her face ! Smh coward.” “If you gotta go through all that to handle her find somebody else and leave her alone,” read another comment.

Charleston White wanting Brittany Renner 🤣😭 https://t.co/slLIaymsH0 pic.twitter.com/ZlWDVId7jZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 30, 2023

A few years ago, White showed no hesitation when an interviewer asked if he would respond to a DM from Renner. The internet sensation said, “We f—king like a motherf—ker. Yeah, yeah, Imma be doing what she doing. Hell Imma show up with condoms with holes poked in ‘em…She playing dirty, I’m playing dirty.”

Over the past few months, Renner has been spotted out with Shaquille O’Neal and the likes of Marlon Wayans and Rick Fox seemingly have attempted to woo her online.

But this past August, when both of the polarizing internet celebrities were guests on “The Danza Project,” White got to experience some of what Renner has to offer when she gave him an impromptu lap dance.

With a look of joy and shock on his face, White managed to keep his hands off of the reality star, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time. Also during her appearance, Renner went into a rant about the tumultuous relationship between her and her son’s father and accusations she used him to get rich and famous.