‘Marlon Said He Outside’: Fans Warn Marlon Wayans After He Shoots His Shot at the Same Fitness Influencer Shaquille O’Neal Met for Dinner with Last Month

Marlon Wayans is single and ready to mingle with the same influencer fans warned Shaquille O’Neal about one month ago.

Fans warn Marlon Wayans about a certain influencer Shaquille O’Neal was spotted grabbing dinner with. (L) Marlon Wayans (Pictured: @marlonwayans/Instagram,) (R) Shaquille O’Neal (Pictured: @shaq/Instagram)

The comedian didn’t hide his subtleness when attempting to shoot his shot at model Brittany Renner on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page.

The media outlet shared a mirror photo of Renner in a two-piece bikini set. The influencer’s assets were put on full display as she took a photo in the mirror to capture a side shot of her curvaceous buttocks and toned legs.

Wayans found himself in the comment section and appeared to enjoy what he saw, “I mean it’s a 110% smash,” he wrote. After sharing his sly message, many social media users seemed to agree with the “White Chicks” actor.

“Right who wouldn’t she bad and her body real she just not for cuffing.”

“I would to I can see why the men be going crazy.”

“Yea I like that for him, he’s a man. I’m sure the older men’s is wayyyy more appreciative of us then young n—s our age.”

“Well that was Subtle.. Marlon said he outside and tryna get inside..”

There were also a few social media users who raised a question for Wayans. “But would he wife her?

One comment even brought up O’Neal after he and Renner were spotted together at a Beverly Hills Hotel.

“After Shaq it’s gonna take 2 Wayans brothers.”

Shaq caused a commotion online back in June after the NBA Hall of Famer was captured enjoying a nice meal with the mother of one. While their link-up sent the internet ablaze, sources told TMZ that they were simply good friends and not an item.

Brittany Renner x Shaq pic.twitter.com/d3hlryx9Ww — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2023

Renner and the four-time ring champion’s relationship might be platonic, but she has definitely made a name for herself in the industry due to her allegedly having romantic ties with several male celebrities.

The 31-year-old reportedly has been linked to athletes and hip-hop artists since she stepped into the limelight in 2013. She also has a child with Charlotte Hornets hopper PJ Washington. The former couple faced flak from the public due to their large age difference, with Renner being seven years his senior.

Though her assumed track record with men doesn’t include comedians, maybe Wayans will somehow change that, if that’s his intention.