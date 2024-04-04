‘The Real-Life Jason Pitts’: Chad Ochocinco Johnson Saves His Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Some Coins by Learning to Do Her Hair and Nails at Home

Former football player Chad Ochocinco Johnson is notoriously a penny pincher despite having an estimated net worth of $15 million. Last year, he showed the world how he helps his fiancée Sharelle Rosado save money on getting her hair braided.

Now, the host of his social media-streamed “Nightcap” podcast, is giving fellas a tip on how to save money — even if you have a high-maintenance woman in your life.

The former athlete, who earned almost $47 million from his various NFL salaries, can be seen filing Rosado’s nails in a video posted on Instagram. With an emery board in hand, Johnson said, “Y’all want to save some money? Learn how to do your girl’s nails. I don’t care what nobody say. I don’t care how much money you got. In this economy, having one less expense ain’t a bad thing.”

“I’m doing my baby nails,” he continued, “We don’t do acrylic no more, b—ch. We do gel X.”

Chad Ochocinco encourages men to learn how to do their woman’s hair and nails. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram)

Johnson shared that the average Gel X manicure costs about $100 and if she gets them done twice every month, that equals about $2400 a year. The 46-year-old rationalized that that is cold cash that can stay in the boyfriend’s pocket.

To make his clip even funnier, he wrote in his caption that he was “available for service & full set of Gel X is only $50 during Ramadan.”

“Fellas I’d advise you to take heed in finding ways to eliminate expenses especially when it comes to your woman’s upkeep & maintenance during these economic hardships, factor in the expenses,” he continued. “Even if you’re rich & total up how much you’d save in a 12 month span if you learned to the basic essentials. Serious inquiries only don’t waste my time i can’t get it back.”

Fans on social media were quick to comment on Johnson’s money-saving skills.

“Lmfaoooooooo this man is hilarious asf,” one person wrote on his Instagram post. “So serious too.”

Others compared him to other cheapskates in Black pop culture, saying “Chad is the real-life Jason Pitts” and “He is Julius and Jason Pitts wrapped in one I respect it though.”

Lmao will Julius was actually poor I got him, Jason ass was rich and cheap 🤣 — And IT STILL WILL NEVER BE YOU (@_PhallonX0X0) April 3, 2024

The character Jason Pitts is from the hit television show “The Game.” The show revolved around the members of the fictional Saber football team such as Pitts, the one-time captain of the squad, was known to be frugal, played by Cody Bell.

Terry Crews played Julius from “Everybody Hates Chris,” who was also known for his tight-fistedness. Their reputations for thriftiness have become so well-known that TikTokers and X users have taken to joking about their thrifty habits.

Women seemed to loved the idea of their man hooking them up, including two who wrote, “wish my man could do my nails. I actually hate the nail salon. It’s not fun or relaxing at all,” and “Actually looks like a fun bonding experience.”

The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver did not stop there. Johnson has done his girl’s hair, including getting her dolled up with makeup and bouncy, curls on her natural hair with a curling iron in separate video. Rosado once showed off that her man allegedly not only installed waist-length “bundles” but also pressed her hair out straight.

“You see that? Them is inches, b—ch,” he joked. “I tell you no lie.”

This is also not the first time that fans learned that Ochocinco dibbled and dabbled in salon and spa department. In 2023, he said that he was braiding his love’s hair on Instagram.

“Fellas you can save ya money if you learn to do all the basic necessities when it comes to a woman’s upkeep, sign up for my classes & YouTube tutorials, for only $20 you can save thousands a year taking my course. Read my bio for more info & what i excel at,” read his caption.

Whether Johnson is serious or not, his DYI posts seem to be on brand and his “Selling Tampa” partner, who he’s been going strong with since 2020, loves every bit of it. Each time he posts one of these videos, she can be seen giggling and with the sweetest smile.

But Ochocino is not always being cheap. He recently said he blew half a million in cash on his birthday last January — just to see what it felt like.