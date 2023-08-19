‘I’m Not That Type of Girl’: Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Hits Back at Rumors About Her Joining OnlyFans After Leaked Photos, Claims Her Social Media Account Was ‘Hacked’

Zonnique Pullins is making it clear that she’s not cashing in on her sex appeal on OnlyFans. The 27-year-old, whose famous parents are T.I. and Tiny, put a stop to rumors about her having an account on the subscription-based content platform during a recent live chat with her followers.

While in New York with her OMG Girlz bandmates, Zonnique fielded a range of comments and questions from fans online. She addressed a few inquiries about when she planned to give people a more intimate look at her on the popular digital destination.

Zonnique Pullins says she won’t be starting an OnlyFans account. (Photos: Zonniquejaillee/Instagram.)

To at least that individual’s disappointment, the prospect of her teasing sexy photos or videos will only take place in fans’ wildest fantasies.

“I don’t have a f—king OnlyFans, unh, unh, I’m not that type of girl,” she said in response to the question. The singer continued, “So if you have some pictures of me, they was not given to you, babe. I don’t really be sending pictures like that, but my Snapchat was hacked and that’s just that on that. But I don’t really know what to do about that … I wish they was sexy for real at this point.”

At least one person expressed not being convinced. “She definitely got a OF cause them videos and pics that hit online say otherwise,” that person wrote.

A search of the internet does not yield details about the said leaked photos, however, on more than one occasion, Zonnique has tweeted about having privacy issues on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

I got hacked on Instagram my name now is tropicalflavors lol — baby spice (@Zonnique) October 27, 2015

In 2021, Zonnique admitted that she considered making an OnlyFans account when the platform became all the buzz during the pandemic. “People, like, love my feet,” she said during an episode of “The Mix” on FOX Soul. “I was like, ‘Oh, I can just, you know, show my feet on here and make a little money.’”

Starting to think that OnlyFans is a money laundering scheme for lower tier female celebs. There is no way that this (pictured below) is what men are *actively* searching for when they hop on OnlyFans, or however it works. Such a weird time to be alive lol https://t.co/Fvrk1Jn9qa — JordanB (@JordanBVide0s) September 26, 2022

Her mother happened to be a guest at the time and said that she would be fine with the fetish-oriented content, but that she had no interest in being an OnlyFans creator herself. However, the Xscape group member said her “sex symbol” of a husband, T.I., had her support if he wanted to give his fans a little more bang for their buck.

“Long as I can approve it, I think, you know, hey, I ain’t trippin,” said Tiny. Zonninue, on the other hand, was apprehensive about her dad joining the site, which caters to adult-only content.

