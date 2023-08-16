‘King Thinks He Is So Gangster’: Fans Mock T.I.’s Son King After Claiming He and His Father Were Victims of an Attempted Robbery In Colombia

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III talked about the “wicked streets” of Colombia after he and his rapper father almost fell victim to an alleged robbery while overseas.

In a now-expired video that was shared on the 18-year-old’s Instagram Story, he can be seen giving fans a play-by-play of the interaction.

Fans accuse King Harris of trying to be ‘gangster’ after the teen claims he and his dad, T.I., were almost victims of an alleged robbery. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

“We was walking and uhh a car had stopped like it was riding down the street and it stopped, dropped the window. It said something and kept going,” King remembered.

The young rapper confirmed that Tip was by his side and instructed him to “keep walking.”

King continued, “He like ‘Yeah that’s the robbers,’ So we knocking at the gate of where we was at and so he like he like he like ‘Damn.’ He like, ‘It’ll be a shame we get robbed at the gate, huh?’”

It’s currently unclear why the two men were in Colombia, and it doesn’t appear that his mother or other siblings were in attendance. However, King appears to be unharmed and unfazed by the interaction with the alleged robbers as he went on laughing in the video.

“We was out there crying laughing,” he admitted. “Man that was funny, that n—a said, ‘Damn, it be a shame if we get robbed at the gate, huh?’”

King also insisted that street life in America doesn’t begin to compare to the street life in Colombia. “Boy, n—as think they gangsta, n—as think. … Boy, come walk these streets man this s–t get wicked,” he explained.

The “DRIP” rapper also noted that he could tell that Colombian streets weren’t to be played with due to the way he was constantly told to “be safe” whenever he left his gated community.

“They like, ‘Be safe.’ I’m like, ‘What the f–k you mean be safe?’ When that sun go down, boy I don’t know what they got going on over here,” King stated.

His story time was shared on 9MAGTV’s YouTube channel, where commenters shamed King for finding humor in such a serious situation.

“What’s funny about being robbed?”



“This kid grew up in a mansion stop trying to be like yo pops lil bowyy.”



“King thinks he is so gangster maybe Columbia will set him straight.”

“This dude is super. Embarrassing.”

Over the past two years, social media users have called out King for his out-of-control behavior despite being raised in a strong family household by two very successful parents. Many previously accused King of trying to be a “gangster” or something he isn’t following news that he was reportedly arrested.

Earlier this week, King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny, got into a verbal dispute with Waffle House employees. What started as an incorrect order led to harsh comments being said and threats being made.



Thoughts??#TI #Tiny #KingHarris #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/0DbBMF7WHe — lovelyti (@lovelyti) May 28, 2022

In 2022, King recorded himself getting into a heated dispute with multiple Waffle House employees. The taunting video was filled with profanity which came out of the then-17-year-old’s mouth.

Though King’s actions caused a stir online, the “Live Your Life” rapper and his older sister, Zonnique Pullins, raced to his defense, asking fans to extend grace his way.

Besides King, no one from the Harris household has spoken out about the alleged robbery attempt.

