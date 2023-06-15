‘He Was Busy with RZA: Rihanna and Her Second Baby Bump Star In New Ad for Louis Vuitton Men’s Campaign Under Pharrell Williams, Fans Say A$AP Rocky Was Already Booked

Fans have been patiently waiting to see what to expect from Pharrell Williams since he was named Virgil Abloh’s successor as the new men’s creative director of Louis Vitton in February.

The multi-hyphenate recently gave fans a glimpse of his first campaign with the brand’s Spring 2024 line, and it stars none other than a very pregnant Rihanna.

Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The pop-R&B singer can be seen on a billboard in Paris holding multiple Louis Vitton backpacks in red, green, and yellow and a coffee cup in her hands. She wore a black leather checkered button-down shirt that opened to show her second baby bump and black pants.

On June 15, Williams shared a photo of himself standing in front of the huge billboard that was unveiled outside of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France. He matched Rihanna’s edginess by posing in an all-black ensemble he paired with black boots and yellow sunglasses

“LOUIS VUITTON MEN. Spring-Summer 2024,” he captioned the post.

Some fans in his comment section were gushing over Rihanna, and many loved that Williams used a pregnant woman to advertise the men’s collection.

“Having a pregnant woman model a men’s line is the next level we needed,” noted one fan. Another said, “Rihanna still looks amazing.”

OBSESSED! Pharrell debuts his first Louis Vuitton campaign starring @rihanna 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3d2kKi35rd — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 15, 2023

Fans continued singing her praises in the comment section after The Shade Room got ahold of the photo.

“As they should, Rihanna slays all her photo shoots.”

“This took me out….I’m so proud and ready to give my money to LV! RiRi did what needed to be done and don’t forget to shop Fenty.”

A few fans questioned why A$AP Rocky, who currently has a campaign with Gucci, was not featured in the ad. The couple were featured together on the March cover of British Vogue, along with their baby boy, RZA.

Some felt the rapper should have been the focus, and others defended his absence, saying he was probably taking care of the 1-year-old son while his mother dearest was at work.

“Rih looks really good pregnant!! WHy she modeling menswear? Are those purses? I am confusion.”

“Why Rocky didn’t do it instead. He probably was busy with RZA.”

“I tell you one thing RiRi and ASAP always serve a high-end ad campaign. She looks great hear and he looks great in the new Gucci ads.”

Rihanna’s Husband Asap rocky at Gucci fw’23 🤍🤍🤍🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/bit7gq4hRl — Rowland🤍 (@Ghana_Ronaldo) February 24, 2023

Rocky attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Milan, Italy, last February, sporting cornrow braids featuring a “G” for Gucci in the middle of his head.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper also wore a black jacket with a white shirt and black tie with oversized gray pants. His impeccable style and fashion sense are not too far off from those of his lady or Williams.

The music producer worked with the luxury brand on a line of sunglasses in 2004 and again in 2008. Louis Vitton’s new men’s line is expected to be unveiled on the first day of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on June 20. He is the second Black artistic director of the brand after Abloh.