‘He’s a Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful Man’: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Rumored Love Interest, Common, Says She Doesn’t Bring ‘Just Anyone’ Around Her Son

EGOT winners Jennifer Hudson and Common have been rumored to be dating since late 2022. Fans first began to speculate about their relationship after the two were spotted having dinner in Philadelphia in July. The following month they attended a back-to-school event in their hometown of Chicago.

Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common have been rumored to be dating since July 2022. (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram; @common/Instagram)

Rumors continued following reports that Hudson and Common play on-screen lovers in an upcoming film, “Breathe” — similar to how the rapper met his ex, “The Kitchen” co-star Tiffany Haddish. However, neither has offered up any firm responses when asked if they are dating.

In a recent interview with Real Simple, the “Dreamgirls” actress and mom of one opened up about her dating life.

When asked whether she was thinking about Common or another suitor, Hudson said, “I’ll leave that where it is.”

“Mr. Common — Rashid is what we call him — he is a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful man. And that’s all I will say.”

She stated that she was very cautious about bringing a significant other around her 13-year-old son, David Otunga Jr.

“My mom didn’t believe in having just anybody around her children, and I’m the same way,” she explained. “I’m extra careful and cautious. I also know that, as a kid, you don’t want to see your mama with nobody. So I’m very sensitive to that.”

Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner amid Dating Rumors pic.twitter.com/MWg00Wsjuf — Kingdom Ent Media Film (@ent_film) February 25, 2023

Hudson said “It took a long time to date,” but her “focus” has always been on her child.

“It’s always about the energy of who you’re bringing into your circle. I’m very funny and sensitive about those things,” the 41-year-old continued.

Hudson shares the teenager with her ex-fiancé and former professional wrestler David Otunga. The former couple was engaged, for nine years, having spent a decade together.

Meanwhile, Common has a daughter with his ex Kim Jones, Omoye Assata Lynn, who graduated from Howard Law School in May 2022.

But Hudson and Common have been connected musically for years. She performed at his first AAHH! music festival in Chicago eight years ago, and they both performed at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In a number of interviews, Hudson has either specified that they are co-stars or completely shied away from questions about their alleged romantic relationship. The pair also was spotted on a presumed baecation in London in July.

Still, Common, being anything but forthcoming regarding a possible relationship with Hudson, even once referred to the “Sex and the City” star as “an amazing human being.”

Due to his dating history, fans say the 51-year-old raises red flags, having never been married or having asked a woman for her hand in marriage. Some believe he will never marry Hudson after experiencing failed relationships with Erykah Badu, Angela Rye and Serena Williams. But the jury is still out on how serious he and Hudson may be.

