Black & Streaming: From ‘Black Cake’ to ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,’ Here Are 20 Binge-Worthy Films and Shows to Watch This Weekend

It’s about time to swap Halloween candy out for sweet potato pie, because Thanksgiving is finally on its way! While this annual holiday is often appreciated by all of the foodies around the world, it’s frequently forgotten about in the film department. However, that’s nothing to fret about, for ABS has come up with a list of binge-worthy family-fun movies and TV shows that will put anyone in a turkey-eating mood!

This week’s What to Watch listicle features films and series from multiple platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and ABS’ very own platform, Destah.

If you’re looking for feel-good films that will entertain you and your children then you’ll love movies like “Fat Albert,” “Space Jam,” and “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie.”

Because Christmas shortly follows after Thanksgiving, we made sure to meet in the middle by including some family movies that put people in the holiday spirit, such as “Almost Christmas” and “The Mistle-Tones.”

For folks who are interested in nostalgia, don’t worry, because movies like “The Bodyguard,” “Roll Bounce,” and the “The Nutty Professor” film series will satisfy all of your nostalgic needs.

Our list isn’t just older films or shows either. If you wanna stay up to date with recent shows such as “Power Book II: Force” or “The Marvels: Legends,” continue to read along, because these popular series are available to watch right now!

Amazon Prime

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (2023) If you’re interested in learning how Tyler Perry went from sleeping in his car to becoming a successful filmmaker and actor who’s worth more than $1 billion, check out his new documentary. This vulnerable film follows the multi-hyphenate star’s journey to stardom in an industry that didn’t greet him with open arms. It dives into his childhood trauma while also revealing how he remodeled his pain into purpose.

Fat Albert (2004) In this live-action comedy based on the 1972-debut animated series “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids,” Albert, played by comedian Kenan Thompson, and his bundle of wonky friends find themselves in the real world. Before they return to their TV universe, Albert makes it his mission to help a young loner named Doris, played by Kyla Pratt, become popular.

The Bodyguard (1992) Actor Kevin Costner and late singing icon Whitney Houston take the word “chemistry” to a whole different level in this musical drama. After Houston’s character the famous R&B singer Rachel Marron is left threatening messages from a stalker, she hires former secret service agent Frank Farmer (Costner) as her personal bodyguard. The more time they spend more time together the more romantic feelings develop. But is Farmer able to put his strong feelings aside and be the professional protector he was hired to be?

30 years ago today, The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston & Kevin Costner, among others, was released in theaters!



The film grossed $411M worldwide, & its soundtrack is the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, selling $45M copies worldwide & winning three major #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/iXf2GipCT2 — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 25, 2022

Destah

Message from a Mistress (2017) When three married longtime friends receive a message via DVD that their widowed best friend is having an affair with one of their husbands, chaos quickly erupts. This Barry Bowles original tackles the complexity of relationships while also adding a little hint of comedy. A few notable names in the film include “Soul Plane” actress Angell Conwell, “Hit the Floor” star McKinley Freeman, and “For Better or Worse” actress Kiki Haynes.

‘Message from a Mistress’ starring Kiki Haynes (left) and Angell Conwell (right). (Photo: Destah)

Tales of a Boyband: The Story Of Troop (2011) If you ever wondered what being in a boy band was like, this one-season show is just the show for you. This four-episode mini-series centers on the ins and outs of the platinum group Troop as each member individually recalls their own experiences during the band’s time on top of the world and on top of the charts.

“Tales of a Boyband: The Story of Troop” with Reggie Warren (left) and Steve Russell (right). (Photos: Destah)

Meet the Snows (2022) After their daughter was abducted and sold into a sex trafficking ring, Ryan and Vanity Snow are given 24 hours to hunt down her kidnappers and save their child before it’s too late. This action-packed film stars underground actors such as Aubri Ebony, Treasure Price, Bruce Anthony Shepperson, and more talented people of color.

Disney+

Marvel Studios Legends: “Monica Rambeau” (2021) The 19th episode of this Marvel series follows the life of Monica Rambeau, one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe. As a newfound S.W.O.R.D. agent, Monica must fight off the powers of evil while she also learns to control her own powers. During the movie, Monica is unwillingly accompanied by her aunt Carol, aka Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan whenever she’s in need of a little supernatural assistance.

monica rambeau, the woman that you are #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/NEsWWMdEnI — manon 🔱 | fan acc (@grantsdanvers) November 15, 2023

Hulu

Black Cake (2023-) Based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s 2022 novel of the same name, “Black Cake” acts as a historical drama that centers on Eleanor Bassett, portrayed by Chipo Chung. When she loses her battle with cancer, Bassett leaves her children a flash drive that contains jaw-dropping secrets that will shift everything that her children know to be true. This Hulu original series is totally for people who enjoy thrillers.

Space Jam (1996) Michael Jordan racked up some acting credits as he played himself in this live-action/sports comedy movie. After Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes are nearly kidnapped by an evil theme park owner, Swackhammer, the beloved rabbit character challenges the park owner to a basketball game. If Bugs wins he and his friends are free; however, if they lose they now belong to Swackhammer. Once they agreed on the bet, Swackhammer and his gang, the Nerdlucks, steal athleticism skills from NBA legends such as Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. This causes Bugs to reach out for some help from Jordan.

November 15, 1996, “Space Jam” drops to theaters! 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/DjCPJU4CQ4 — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) November 15, 2023

The Mistle-Tones (2012) Tia Mowry stars as Holly, a high-spirited young woman who is ready to audition for the open spot of a local Christmas group that was founded by her late mother. When Holly realizes that her well-earned spot was given to the group leader’s best friend, she decides to form her own musical group thus creating The Mistle-Tones.

Starz

Power Book IV: Force (2021-) In this fourth installation of “Power,” Tommy Egan, portrayed by Joseph Sikora, says goodbye to the dangerous streets of New York and finds a home in Chicago. While there, he makes it his mission to become the best drug lord in the city. The final two episodes of the sophomore season recently dropped, and saying things ended in a bang would be an understatement.

Roll Bounce (2005) This classic comedy film combines skating, friendship, and love all in the span of one hour and 52 minutes. When Xavier’s mom passes away, the young teenager looks to roller skating as a coping mechanism. However, when his favorite skating rink closes down, Xavier and his friends must try out the upscale rink where they aren’t viewed as cool. To increase their social status the gang of friends participate in a skating competition to prove themselves to the reigning champions and their captain Sweetness.

Peacock

Almost Christmas (2016) This Christmas comedy centers around a dysfunctional family that come together for the first time since their mother’s death. As the holiday approaches, Walter Myers, played by Danny Glover, wants nothing more than to have a peaceful Christmas. However, with the constant bickering from his older children along with hidden secrets Walter starts to lose hope that they will find a way to be a close family again. In addition to Glover, the drama also features Gabrielle Union, Kimberly Elise, Mo’Nique, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker, Keri Hilson, Gladys Knight, and so many more familiar faces.

The Nutty Professor (1996) Eddie Murphy stars as Sherman Klump, a brilliant but nerdy and obese scientist. Once his date with the beautiful Carla Purty, played by Jada Pinkett Smith, goes terribly wrong, Klump decides to create a machine that helps him shed a drastic amount of weight. While his invention started to be successful, Klump realized that it also had some serious side effects; one being another personality. After his side effect begins to act out of control, Klump must figure out how to save himself from himself.

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) In this hilarious sequel, Klump is back and about to walk down the aisle when his alter ego’s genes begin to break through once again. Things quickly go awry when an abrupt accident causes his alter ego to take on its own body. Then things turn into another challenge after the alter ego steals a youth formula Klump and his wife, played by Janet Jackson, created.

Janet Jackson as Denise Gaines in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 🤍😍 pic.twitter.com/nv9kMmwey8 — Mita Michele 🤍🌹 (@strawbamitajoho) March 6, 2022

BET+

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2019) After London Mitchell — who is a known Scrooge — is diagnosed with prostate cancer he reconsiders his entire way of thinking and living during a holiday Christmas party.

Crime Watch Daily (2017-) This nonfiction series centers around unsolved murders and missing persons cases. Hosted by veteran crime journalist Matt Doran, fans are able to witness a deep dive into crime mysteries that were captured on camera. Although the show had a three-season run, only the first season is on this platform.

Max

Traffik (2018) Paula Patton and Omar Epps star as a PDA-heavy couple who take a romantic trip to an isolated estate. However, their plans for fun soon turn into a case of horror when they encounter a dangerous biker gang. Now the couple, along with their two friends, must find a way to survive the night before their attackers destroy them in an attempt to protect their secrets from being unveiled to the public.

Netflix

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) This adaptation from the Tyler Perry stage play follows the no-nonsense matriarch Madea, played by Perry, who takes in a rebellious teenager, played by Keke Palmer. While Madea’s tough skin and reckless mouth often get her in trouble with law enforcement, she acts as a shoulder to cry on and a listening ear for several of her relatives as she concurrently struggles to plan her family’s reunion.

About to watch Madea’s Family Reunion for comfort 😂 — Sweet TeA ☕️ (@therealroyaltea) November 13, 2023