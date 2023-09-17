‘She Look Different’: Sherée Whitfield’s Claps Back at Kandi Burruss’ Spoof Derails When Fans Zoom In on Her ‘Tight’ Face

sheree-whitfields-clapback-at-kandi-burruss-spoof-derails-fans-zoom-in-on-her-stiff-face

Harpo, who is this woman? Fans are saying that Sherée Whitfield looks unrecognizable yet again after she recorded herself seemingly clapping back at Kandi Burruss’ latest “spoof” of her.

Fans zoom in on Sherée Whitfield’s ‘tight’ face after she claps back at Kandi Burruss’ ‘spoof.’ (L) Sherée Whitfield (Pictured: @shereewhitfield/Instagram) (L) Kandi Burruss (Pictured: @kandi/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Xscape singer re-enacted an old clip from season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” where Whitfield, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton visited an herbalist to discuss the current state of their lives.

In the original clip, the She by Sheree founder, who was once married to former NFL player Bob Whitfield, was told that she would never “get married” again because she was “too old.”

For her remake, Burruss portrayed all of the ladies along with the man who offered the news to Whitfield.

The recording then transitioned to Burruss acting out another “RHOA” scene that involved Whitfield attempting to call her former prison bae, Tyrone Gilliam. The call ended up not going through because her prison boo reportedly blocked her.

In response to her long-time frenemy, Whitfield made a video suggesting that Burruss can’t “stop talking about her.”



“I already know. I’m good clickbait,” she said. “I said it last season, I said it last season. The girl cannot stop talking about me.” The 53-year-old then instructed fans to head over to her online boutique and purchase “I Know….I’m Good Clickbait” sweatshirts and T-shirts. The clothing features a photo of Whitfiled posing in the doorway of a prison cell.

She later added an Instagram post that read, “God I thank you for protecting me from fools, haters, and people trying to frustrate my purpose. No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

Her shady video was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page. However, commenters seemed to be more focused on Whitfield’s facial structure than the words that were coming out of her mouth.

“She look different every time we see her.”

“Lmaaaooooo Sheree look good. spoof still funny asf though.”

“The filter is filtering!”

“Sheree face tight and it’s not moving.”

“Girl please… not good clickbait You the one who printed a whole a— newspaper!”

Kandi’s spoof must have gotten to Sheree a bit, she’s bringing God into it 😭🤣 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ivu2w3ZXFJ — Jen Aydin’s blunt (@ellethescorpio) September 13, 2023

Fans have witnessed Whitfield and Burruss going back and forth for years, especially on the current season 15 of “RHOA,” which began airing back in May.

The two women have had a few harsh verbal exchanges, but things took a turn for the worse during the two-part reunion earlier this month. During the sit-down conversation, Whitfield denied getting plastic surgery, and accused Burruss of going under the knife “four times.”

At that point, Shereé handed the entire cast “SHE NEWS“ printouts, which contained pages of negative reviews about Burruss’ restaurants as well as other remarks devoted to trashing the singer’s Tags boutique.

Tensions rose high as both ladies screamed over each other before Burruss claimed that her castmate received a nose tweak before the current season.

Over the past few months, several “RHOA” fans also have speculated that Whitfield touched her face. She has adamantly denied those claims, but fellow cast members Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora gave her a side-eye and a shady laugh at the reunion.

Burruss recently discussed her feud with Whitfield during an interview with “E! News.”

The “No Scrubs” songwriter called out the inconsistent housewife for lying about the plastic surgery she had done. “Sherée always hits you with the ‘That’s not shots honey,’ as if she’s never had any body work done, and that’s just not true,” she said.

The 47-year-old claims Whitfield can dish out shady comments, but can’t take it when the shoe’s on the other foot, stating, “Sherée forgets the things that she says about people and I just kind of feel like I’m tired of that. I’m tired of letting her get a pass.”

While Whitfield has persistently refuted plastic surgery accusations, Burruss has openly discussed receiving liposuction, a breast reduction, and a tummy tuck in the past.

