‘Hot Damn Kelly!!!’: Kelly Rowland’s New Look Showing Off Her Cleavage Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy 

Kelly Rowland‘s fans were enthralled by her beauty and bosom after the singer shared new photos on social media this week.

On April 20, the singer shared sexy images of herself on Instagram and Twitter, rocking her brown double-breasted suit from Fear of God paired with a translucent body suit underneath that set her cleave on full display.

Kelly Rowland poses on Instagram. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

The 42-year-old captioned her post “Fear of God @fearofgod.” She wore a chestnut brown wig, which was cut and styled in layers.

Rowland’s comment section on Instagram was flooded with an array of fire and heart eye emojis from fans and her celebrity friends.

Singer and actress Chloe Bailey wrote, “oh my holy moly you look so hot.” Actress Yvonne Orji wrote, “Loookin like a snack and a half!” Her close friend Ciara responded with “Daaaaaanngg!!” and a fire emoji.

Related: Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Feeling Sexier As She Ages

Mariah Carey and Tamar Braxton also responded to the sexy post by dropping a few more fire emojis.

One fan said, “BREAKING NEWS: Kelendria ‘Kelly’ Trene Rowland has broke the internet again with her existence,” wrote one fan. “Studies show that her melanin has always been popping and her talent has been unmatched. More information at 9pm tonight.”

Fans on Twitter also reacted to Rowland’s post, including one who said, “Hot damn Kelly!!!”

Another added, “One of the most beautiful famous faces in the world. Periodt.”

A third said, “I’m sorry but nobody seeing ms. kelly!!”

Fans have been waiting for Rowland to drop her next project to follow up her 2013 album “Talk a Good Game.”

After leaving Destiny’s Child in 1998, she released a total of four solo albums, including “Ms. Kelly” in 2007 and “Here I AM” in 2011. Her hit single “Motivation” won Song of the Year at the 2011 Soul Train Music Awards. Over the years, Rowland has dropped a slew of catchy, upbeat singles like “Crown,” “Coffee,” “Crazy,” and “Hitman.”

The mom of two recently signed with United Talent Agency to expand on her work as an actress and producer globally.

Rowland went on to secure roles in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” “Bad Hair,” “Freddy vs. Jason,” “The Seat Filler,” and “Fantasy Football.” She also produced and starred a series of movies on Lifetime, including “Merry Liddle Christmas,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” and “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.”

She also landed roles on series like “The Equalizer” on CBS, “L.A.’s Finest,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “Empire” on Fox.

The talented entertainer won the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series for her playing Gladys Knight in the BET drama “American Soul.”

Rowland is also set to star in and produce a film with Tyler Perry called “Mea Culpa” on Netflix.