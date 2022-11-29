Unlikely Duo? Kanye West and Ray J Spotted Out Once Again Following Divorce from Kim Kardashian and Dust Up with Kris Jenner

Kanye West and Ray J were spotted out together Sunday night on Nov. 27, 2022. The dubious duo was accompanied by a few others as they enjoyed dinner at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles called Giorgio Baldi.

According to Page Six, “West, 45, and Ray J, 41, did not arrive together, and it appears the two were both trying to stay under the radar to avoid the paparazzi.”

West was captured wearing black jeans, black boots, a black sweatshirt with the hood scrunched up covering his face and a black hat underneath, making his eyes and nose the only visible features on his face.

Whether it was planned or not, Ray J’s outfit coordinated along with West’s.

The father of two wore a black shirt, black pants, black coat and a black Fendi hat.

(L) Ray J @rayj/Twitter (R) Kanye West (Pictured: Screenshot from Youtube Video with Tim Pool)

This is not the first time both artists were seen out together; they joined Candace Owens just last month for the release of her new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

Although they attempted to keep a low profile, being a celebrity with such high status as theirs is almost impossible to go unnoticed, especially following their surprise team up against Kris Jenner in September.

In September, fans were left confused after Ye decided to go on an Instagram rant criticizing Kris Jenner insinuating she’d meticulously used her daughter, Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s estranged wife, to reach stardom and popularity.

While the “Heartless” rapper received backlash from most, one man that surprisingly took his side was Ray J, who dated the Skims founder in 2006 and released a sex tape with her that later helped prolel the Kardashian family to fame.

In a now-deleted post on West’s page, Ray J added to the rapper’s rant by revealing Jenner created “false stories” about him and his family in order to help put her daughter in the spotlight.

Ray J then decided to branch off into his own rant on Instagram live, showing fans receipts that proved Jenner was involved in leaking their sex tape, and also showed text messages between him and West where the “Gold Digger” artist was attempting to attain his estranged wife’s second sex tape from Ray J.