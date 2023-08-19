‘They Glow In the Dark’: King Harris Laughs After His Father T.I. Crack Jokes on His New Teeth, Mom Tiny Responds to Online Trolls

King Harris’ new set of teeth is all anyone is talking about on social media, but the young star is not taking fans’ critical opinions to heart.

The son of rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tiny Harris recently showed off his brand-new smile in videos circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

Fans mock T.I.’s son King after the teenager shows off his new set of veneers. See before and after. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

The 18-year-old traveled all the way to Colombia to receive his fresh pair of pearly whites by Dr. Mario Montoya, who performed his mother’s procedure last week. While the upcoming rap star appeared to love his new chompers, X users seemed to have a different opinion.

“He look like he can bite the boom out of a bomb.”

“Now why he gave that lil boy them big a– Steve Harvey teeth.”

“This lil n—a can take a bite out of crime.”

After facing public criticism, Harris went on a lengthy rant that was captured by @livebitez via Instagram. During his vent session, the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star claimed that people were only hating on his teeth because they couldn’t afford to get a new set themselves.

“N—as love to talk ‘cause they can’t go put these in they mouth. You hear me,” he said. “It’s it’s them mother f—–s with chipped tooth, with chipped teeth and all that s–t taken. Talking that s–t ya hear me? So, I don’t I don’t really wanna hear…”

Harris said social media users “can’t get enough” of him, as he asked, “What’s wrong this time guys? I see the whole world, the whole world got something to say.”

In response to the negative comments, his parents, T.I. and Tiny, stepped up to defend their son in a recent Instagram post amid an announcement about his upcoming birthday party. Tiny shared a carousel of videos that showed King’s smile before and after the procedure.

“Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they’re just white now. Either way, he loves them and that’s all that matters!” she wrote in the caption.

Tiny continued, “Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him which is fine. -But y’all don’t really know him frfr, truth is real [ninja emoji] fwh and the ladies love ’em!”

In one of the videos, T.I. can be heard melodically singing, “Oh, he got that glow, you know you know, you got that glow.”

“Goodness them thangs glow in the dark,” his father added.

King continued zooming on his teeth in the same video, showing the diamonds engrained into one tooth. Fans in Tiny’s comment section were quick to make jokes, while others seemed to understand she doesn’t play when it comes to one of her Harris family.

“Defend your child but be realistic.”

“Why is tip like that lol That man said ‘ they glow in the dark’ BYE.”

“One thing bout tiny she don’t play bout her kids.”

“Tell em’ mama! And it be the gown asz adults for me!”

This backlash follows the mockery King faced after alleging in a video on his IG Story that he and his father were almost robbed while in Colombia. Throughout his play-by-play, he could be seen laughing, which didn’t sit well with a few individuals.

Many commenters shamed King for laughing at such a serious situation and even expressed their displeasure with him trying to be a “gangster.”

Nevertheless, both Zonnique Pullins and T.I. have publicly spoken out in Harris’ defense in the past.

