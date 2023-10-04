‘The Old Tamar Would’ve Ate Him Up’: Tamar Braxton Says She Won’t be ‘Held Captive’ to Her Past as Ex-Fiancé JR Robinson Reveals News of Their Breakup

Tamar Braxton expressed that she feels “hurt” and “surprised” in a new video addressing her breakup with her ex-fiancé, Jeremy JR Robinson.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the New Orleans attorney announced that he and Braxton were no longer together in a statement via Instagram. Robinson claimed that he chose to end their relationship so he could “focus on getting back to positive energy.”

Several hours after Robinson shared his side of the breakup, Braxton decided to confess her truth in clips from her live session on YouTube, with those clips now circulating on social media.

“I have done a lot to work on my mental health and changed who I used to be into who I am now, and I can’t help if people fall into that perception because it’s easy,” the Grammy-winning artist said.

The mother of one said no one will “hold me captive” to the person she used to be in addition to the trials and tribulations she has since “overcome.”

“I, today, am mentally healthy and I’m happy,” Braxton declared.

As she continued her live confession, the “Changed” singer seemingly addressed the father-of-five’s lengthy post. “I’m hurt, but such is life. I’m surprised, but okay,” she said. “I just want everybody to know that the devil is a dirty liar.”

Braxton concluded her message by stating that she won’t be acknowledging any remarks from other parties, but instead she’s giving it all to God.

“I am not going to let the devil or anyone, I don’t care what they say, what they put out,” she said. “The battle is not mine and I’m not even gonna address or talk about or fall into the traps of the devil because I live by the word.”

Tamar Braxton's contestant, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, announced he broke up with her. She will forever be alone with her STANK attitude. 🤪 #queenscourt #tamarbraxton pic.twitter.com/fIWxHtSmKb — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) October 2, 2023

The 46-year-old then informed viewers of her latest “Love and War” tour, which honors the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album of the same title. The tour is set to begin on Oct. 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Braxton and Robinson met last year after he won her heart while filming Peacock’s dating show, “Queens Court,” which also starred eligible bachelorettes Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea. The two got engaged earlier this year, which was revealed during the show’s season finale in March.

The Shade Room obtained Braxton’s video and reposted it on its Instagram page, where several commenters applauded the singer’s response.

“Tamar changed for the better cause whewww the old Tamar would’ve ate him up.”

“Yes Tamar that’s good just focus on your work and you. People will want your attention from their antics but only give it to your fans.”

A few other social media users suggested that they were skeptical of Robinson’s intentions from the beginning. Those include the following:

“I never trusted him. He got all those bms and his haircut is untrustworthy.”

“I definitely don’t like how he came at her ..like he not problematic with all them kids.”

One fan suggested that their breakup was simply a “PR stunt” to bring attention to Braxton’s forthcoming tour. “Why do I feel like this is a PR stunt to promote this tour.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star soon found herself in the comments section, refuting any claims that suggested her message was a clapback at Robinson.

“Not at all!! I was talking about my tour but… ok smh,” she penned.

Prior to their split, Braxton and Robinson launched a YouTube channel together called “All Things Black & White With Tamar & JR. They discussed topics such as managing finances, dating over a certain age limit, and being in an interracial relationship.

Their last video together was uploaded on Sept. 12.