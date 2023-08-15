‘I Know His Chest CAVING’: Fans Call Keke Palmer ‘Messy’ After She Teams Up with Usher In New Video Following Serenade Drama with Her Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Usher made for a trending topic on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after one artist dropped the teaser for their new single.

The pair went viral in July after Usher’s seductive dance with the actress at his Las Vegas residency, leading to drama with Palmer’s then-boyfriend. A video captured the singer serenading her with his 2010 hit song “There Goes My Baby.”

Fans have called out Usher for doing the same to other actresses and fellow singers who attended his concerts. But Palmer’s ex, and her son’s father, Darius Jackson, seemed to take the most offense.

Darius Jackson publically shames girlfriend Keke Palmer for wearing sheer dress at Usher’s concert. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @meater/Instagram)

Jackson called out the 29-year-old on social media for wearing a revealing sheer outfit, stating that a mother shouldn’t “showcase booty cheeks.”

His Twitter rant led critics and outlets to release think pieces about what was appropriate attire and behavior for a new mom.

Related: Usher Hits Back at Critics Shading Him for Serenading Women at His Concerts

Fast forward to now: Palmer is set to play the leading lady in the music video for Usher’s new single, “Boyfriend.”

“When fantasies become reality,” he captioned a teaser video on Instagram.

Palmer shares the same clip on her Instagram and Twitter pages. It features scenes of her wearing a black wig with blue highlights as she looks into the mirror of her vanity, while the “OMG” singer is seen walking through an orange-lit hallway with sunglasses and multiple gold chains around his neck.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me,” sings Usher.

Fans are having mixed emotions about the short clip, leaving many torn on which side they lean toward more. Many applauded Palmer and Usher for capitalizing off the viral moment that has had fans talking for weeks. Yet others, who side with Jackson, compared Palmer to rapper Future for clapping back at her ex.

“Whoa that’s a Future Hendrix move Toxicity.”

“Omfg atp she never liked dude cuz what.”

“Messy AF.”

“This is villain activity from Usher and KeKe. Her boyfriend tripped about her being sung to by Usher, then got crucified on social media, only for his girl to be featured in an Usher song called “Boyfriend”. I know his chest CAVING.”

This is villain activity from Usher and KeKe. Her boyfriend tripped about her being sung to by Usher, then got crucified on social media, only for his girl to be featured in an Usher song called "Boyfriend". I know his chest CAVING😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zC3Ts5TFhG — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) August 15, 2023

“a live visual of me supporting Keke Palmer circling the block to remind her baby daddy that his misogyny towards her was so unserious/classless by starring as a VIDEO GIRL IN USHER’S VIDEO.”

In the midst of the drama, Jackson deactivated his social media accounts and returned with limited ability to comment on his Instagram posts. His Twitter account now only features football-related content. He has removed all of his posts with Palmer, as she did on her Instagram page.

Both still have images of their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, who was born during the final days of Black History Month this year.

Although Jackson publicly hasn’t addressed the latest fiasco going on with his son’s mother, fans are waiting to see how he responds this time around.