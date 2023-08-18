‘You a Real Sucka’: Erykah Badu Fans Call Out DJ Akademiks After He Unleashes Another Misogynistic Rant Following the Singer’s Sold-Out Mouse Incense Collection

DJ Akademiks decided to fire back at Erykah Badu once again in another misogynistic rant during his live stream on Twitch.

In a five-minute clip reposted on YouTube on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the former “Everyday Struggle” host can be heard tearing into the Grammy winner, suggesting that no one protected her after his initial roast.

DJ Akademiks continues his feud with Erykah Badu after she relaunched her “Badu P—y” incense in his honor. (Photo: @Iamakademiks/Instagram; @Erykahbadu/Instagram)

“Not one n—a came to your defense,” Akademiks said. He then said that what he describes as Badu’s lack of defenders proved to him that she “be h–ing.”

The podcaster went on to say, “Not one n—g was like ‘Yo bro, chill.’ Everybody was like.” He then went silent and put his head down, seemingly suggesting that everyone remained unbothered by his remarks.

Akademiks also claimed Badu profited off his previous rant, which took place last week.

“You are a umm marketing person definitely took advantage of it, and I’ll applaud you,” he said into his camera.

During the YouTuber’s first roast, he accused the “Green Eyes” songstress of being “ran through” and suggested that she was only after “young rappers.”



In response, Badu relaunched a limited edition collection of her “Badu P—y” Incense line, which featured Jerry The Mouse from “Tom & Jerry.” The cover of the box featured a gold chain around the cartoon character and featured Akademiks’ first name, Livingston. The collection sold out in less than six hours.

In 2017, while speaking to Akademiks, Joe Budden and Nadeska Alexis, Badu compared Akademiks to the cartoon mouse.

Akademiks confessed to purchasing two of her incense, but only to make sure that the smell was intact. “You know what I mean ‘cause I was just hearing about too many n—-s.”

Badu Pussy Just went live ! Limited supply . https://t.co/uvvYTPmXIB pic.twitter.com/mNezkdirvE — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 9, 2023

The DJ noted that he was “not that hurt” about Badu’s six-year-old comment but still felt obligated to crack jokes about her sex life.

“I just had to spin on you, like you spun on me a couple years ago. There ain’t no f—–g expiration date on get back,” he explained. “That was my get back, I’m sorry. I said you a used up c-m rag, I’m sorry that was my get back. It was get back from years ago, sorry.”

Elsewhere in his extensive rant, Akademiks denounced comments from critics who claimed that Badu was going to put a spell on him. “Man I deal with a lot of b—-s who believe in demons and all type of sage and all that s–t, we just call them b—-s h–s.”

Many commenters under the YouTube video appeared to be tired of Akademik’s distasteful commentary and suggested he move on from the dragged-out feud.

“This a perfect example of a hurt nerd that got famous, very sad.”



“Five years later. This is goofy.”



“He’s a sad dude.”



“Somebody need to RUN UP ON HIS AZZ.”

“@Akademiks You a real sucka how can you disrespect a legend an icon like Erykah Badu. Need to stop sippin on them 6ix9ine c— shakes.”

DJ Akademiks has a habit of being slick at the lip with celebrities during his live streams. The 32-year-old previously has been called out by Toya Johnson-Rushing for calling her daughter, Reginae Carter, a naughty word. He also got into a Twitter dispute with Yung Miami for allegedly implying that she was Diddy’s side-chick.

A few social media users previously pointed out that Akademiks only embarks on verbal battles with women. However, he did exchange harsh words with rapper Lil Baby in 2022 after the rapper dissed him out on his “It’s Only Me,” album.

