‘It’s Still Team Kim, Hater’: Claudia Jordan Drags Foxy Brown After Rapper Jumps In Her DMs Over Decades’-Old Lil Kim Beef

Time does not heal all wounds, nor does it help everyone move past old feuds. Foxy Brown seemed to prove the latter when she and Claudia Jordan found themselves taking shots at each other’s careers after the TV personality expressed support for Lil Kim’s upcoming memoir.

The “Crush On You” rapper is eager for fans to get their hands on her first literary work, “The Queen Bee.”

“When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy,” said Kim in a recent Instagram Live where she revealed that behind-the-scenes drama has delayed the book from hitting store shelves. She continued, “And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like, I don’t take that lightly.”

Claudia Jordan sounds off on Foxy Brown in defense of Lil Kim’s claims that her new book sales are “surpassing” the Bible. (Photos: @Claudiajordan/Instagram; @Lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram; @Foxybrown/Instagram.

It is estimated that the Bible has sold 5 billion copies. Brown found her nemesis’ declaration laughable when she wrote “BIBLE” in an Instagram Story post.

Jordan peeped the perceived shade and wrote on a post that Brown needed to leave Kim alone. The comment provoked the Brooklyn rapper to send Jordan a personal DM calling her a “nobody ass b—ch.”

“All cause I commented on a post that Kim bothers no one and to leave her alone…here comes this heifer in my DMs,” wrote Jordan as she shared a screen recording of the full exchange.

The alum from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” hit back at insults about Brown’s teeth, stating, “Ain’t you a former ‘rap star’ that kept a missing side tooth? Girl you wasting time fussing with people just cause they love Kim. Do better and floss.”

This the Claudia Jordan I like to see #rhoa 👀 https://t.co/KCukKwkfs0 — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) November 12, 2023

When Brown pulled up the results of a Google search to determine Jordan’s source of celebrity, the “Cocktails with Queens” host wrote, “You will not win this. And even JUST a Deal or No Deal model has more relevancy, followers and sense than YOU. Go away. And it’s still TEAM KIM. Hater.”

Social media users reacted to the exchange with comments like, “Foxy will argue with anyone over Kim…. 30 years later. I think her and Nicki are related, real talk!” A second person said, “Listen Claudia is NOT to be played with. She will read you for filth.”

A third user wrote, “Claudia ate that lady up, foxy always talking s–t and the last time we saw her she was getting booed off stage and then the dj played lil kim and the whole crowd went up, that’s why she still mad.”

Brown has long been at odds with Kim, dating back to the late 1990s, when the two emcees began taking jabs at each other on songs like “Notorious Kim” and “Bang Bang.” The feisty air of tension between them has seemingly never died down, despite both women being years removed from their prime.

