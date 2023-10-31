‘What Made Her Think That Was Ok?!!’: Lil Kim Takes Off Her Panties and Throws Them Into Crowd During Atlanta Concert

Hip-hop legends, icons, and stars came out to perform over the weekend at ONE Music Festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

During the Oct. 28 and 29 event, musical guests like Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many more tore the house down. While the show went off without any controversy, one performer, Lil’ Kim, left fans confused after what she did during her set.

Lil’ Kim tossed her panties into the crowd during the One Music Fest. (Photo: @lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram)

Lil’ Kim went onstage during the first night of the event. The ’90s legend appeared to have a “wardrobe malfunction” as she performed one of her songs.

While in the middle of choosing her next song, the “No Matter What They Say” rapper asked the crowd, “What do I got for y’all next?”

It was then that she seemed to notice the “malfunction” as she said, “panties comin’ down, ooh.” She then told the crowd “How about this?” before she bent down and took them off onstage.

The Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, rapper then proceeded to chuck her undergarments into the crowd, just as her 1996 song “No Time” came on.

In another clip from a fan’s perspective, the crowd can be heard oohing and aahing as the rapper executes the provocative act. One fan said, “Her panties came down?” When she threw them into the crowd, another concertgoer could be heard saying, “That’s nasty. I like it. I like that s—t though.”

Fans seemed confused by her actions as one person asked, “What made her think that was ok?!!” Another person who believes Lil’ Kim is past her prime, said, “This woulda been cool if it happened in ’98, but now not so much.”

Other people said that they would have taken legal action against the female rap icon if the panties had touched them. One commenter jokingly said, “I would’ve definitely sued had it hit me in the face! Your honor she just threw her whole c—–e at me, I know you saw it!”

That wasn’t the only provocative thing that former Notorious B.I.G collaborator did over the weekend. Lil’ Kim also had reality television personality and rapper Sukihana from “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” come out as a special guest during her performance.

Rapper Lil Kim throws her panties in crowd while performing on stage. pic.twitter.com/0wlLPieMNN — Pop Talk (@PopTalkk) October 30, 2023

“Let’s go,” Lil’ Kim told the crowd. “I’mma bring my sister out here on some freaky s—t. F—k that, let’s go,” before the polarizing 31-year-old was lifted onto the stage, in a lime green outfit with hair to match.

Sukihana came out to her song “Eating,” and Lil’ Kim danced with her as she rapped her lyrics. The two rappers then shared a hug onstage after the viral song was cut off.

On her Instagram, Sukihana thanked the female rap pioneer saying, “@lilkimthequeenbee brought me outtttt this means so much to [Bee emoji] my hard work is paying off. I am actually just getting started. So excited to show the world SUKIHANA. This is a dream come true for me.”

Fans in Sukihana’s comments congratulated the rapper, and they also gave love to Lil’ Kim for bringing her out. One even went as far as to say that the moment felt like a “passing of the torch.”