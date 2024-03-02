’We Are Each Other’s Rock’: Lil’ Kim’s Lengthy Post to Her 24-Year-Old ‘Best Friend’ Has Fans Suspecting They Are Dating

Fans are thinking that Lil’ Kim might be dating her new artist after she penned a long birthday note to him and posted videos of the two hanging out. Many are not opposed to the original Queen Bee possibly finding love, but some took issue with the young rapper’s age.

Rapper Tayy Brown just turned 24 and he filmed a music video for their song, “Love For Ya,” that was released two weeks ago on Kim’s YouTube channel, showing the two artists getting very cozy.

Screenshot from Lil’ Kim and Tayy Brown “Love For Ya” music video. (Photo: Lil Kim/YouTube)

While her fans were excited about her new look and the fact that she always shows love to new artists, people could not help but peep the “chemistry” between the two artists.

Then she dropped her tribute message on Instagram and fueled the rumors that they had a little more than a vibe and chemistry but might be messing with each other.

“I know this post is a little late but I was blessed enough to spend ur whole birthday with U and we’re still celebrating,” she wrote before adding, “Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way. I kno it was God that brought us 2gether. If ppl only knew how big of a role u play in my life and in my career.

Kim continued, “If they only knew ur a big part of the reason the beehive is getting new music right now. U are my motivation and that voice that is always cheering me on. Ur so intelligent and such a boss. If they only knew the things we figure out 2gether, how we can talk with our eyes and be on the same page.”

She went on to share about how down they are for each other, asking “how we are each others rock” and during their time together they have “gut wrenching laughs,” “arguments,” and “debates.”

“It’s so weird how we became so close because it happened out of nowhere but I’m really proud of what we’re building and most of all the unconditional love we have for each other,” she wrote, before calling Brown a “sweet gangsta,” “twin,” and “best friend.”

Underneath the lengthy post, fans celebrated her new artist, her new look, and wanted to know if they were an item.

“They go together or work together? Or both?” one person asked, while another jumped to conclusions and warned, “Girl, no, he’s a baby!”

One comment barked, “It doesn’t matter go stream the song.”

I know this post is a little late but I was blessed enough to spend ur whole birthday with U and we’re still celebrating 🍾🥂💃🕺



Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way. I kno it was God that brought us 2gether. If ppl only knew how big of a role u play in my… pic.twitter.com/tmhAERhpkt — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 26, 2024

Details about Tayy Brown and Lil’ Kim’s working relationship are scarce. Kim has not announced a record label and outside of listing the producers, the song has just been released on streaming services under his name and on her social media. She did recently launch her website, LilKim.com, this month.

This would not be the first time that Kim has dated someone she worked with in the music industry. Her relationship with The Notorious B.I.G. has made headlines since her debut in the ’90s, with her declaring numerous times since his death her undying love for him.

The 49-year-old has been linked to other artists like Benzino, Ray J, Scott Storch, Maino, and Mr. Papers, the father of her 9-year-old daughter Royal Reign.

Over the years, she and Mr. Papers, a Junior Mafia associate, have been in an off-and-on relationship. In 2019, the two were involved in a contentious legal battle with the “Quiet Storm” rapper saying that he physically abused her during their relationship. She even filed this allegation of domestic violence with the court.