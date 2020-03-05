‘This Is About To Flop’: ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Fans Drag Ex ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan After She Reveals She Is Hosting the Reunion

Claudia Jordan appears to be securing her bag this year. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is officially replacing Nina Parker as the host of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise reunions.

The model announced her new gig on social media and fans seemingly did not like the fact that she was replacing the old host.

The television personality took to the ‘Gram and said, “It’s official! Your girl is hosting @LoveAndHipHop#LHHReunion Season 3!”

Claudia Jordan announces she will be hosting the “Love and Hip Hop” reunions. @claudiajordan/Instagram

While the radio personality is no stranger to working in reality television, fans seem to think her new gig will cause the reunion ratings to flop.

“From boring to boringer,” said a fan.

“Nah, we need somebody classy and messy like Nina lol,” said a second user.

A third fan commented, “Nina was fine but they could’ve chosen anyone else like literally.”

“Noooooo. We don’t want her,” said a fourth user.

A fifth fan said, “This is about to flop.”

The reality star left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in Season 7 after only appearing on the show for one full season. The model sat down with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville and told fans she was not fired from the hit reality show. However, she implied the network did not want to make her a full-time cast member, which influenced her decision to leave.

Claudia Jordan posted a throwback picture of her with her former cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” @claudiajordan/Instagram

In a sit-down interview with Glanville on Glanville’s podcast, “Unfiltered,” Jordan said,“They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money.”

Claudia Jordan on the set of her show “Out-Loud with Claudia Jordan.” @claudiajordan/Instagram

Jordan left Atlanta and moved to California in the hopes of pursuing hosting and acting opportunities. The model’s hosting journey appears to be going well. In addition to her new job with VH1, the television personality is currently hosting a new talk show on Fox Soul titled “Out-Loud with Claudia Jordan.”