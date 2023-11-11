‘She’s #1 on the Roster’: Fans Call Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon’s ‘Favorite’ After He Sheds Tears Over Her Recent Photo

Bre Tiesi may be the fifth mother to Nick Cannon’s band of 11 children, but social media users believe she’s the one who holds the No. 1 spot in the actor’s heart.

The pair share one son, Legendary Love, who was born in July 2022. But there has always been speculation that the “Selling Sunset” star was Cannon’s “favorite” amongst the six women he has kids with after their latest video together.

Fans call Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon’s “favorite” among his six kid’s mothers after he’s seen crying over their photo. (Photo: @bre_tiesi/Instagram)

In the recording, Tiesi is seen showing the “Wild ‘N Out” creator her newest Instagram upload on her phone.

“Hey Nick, I just posted a picture,” she said to him. “What do you think?” The photo featured Tiesi in a black-and-white blazer as her hand seemingly moved her long jet-black hair from the 32-year-old’s face.

Once Cannon saw the photo, he instantly dropped his jaw and the broom in his hand while he fawned over her photo. At one point, a single tear could be seen falling down his face.

The “Drumline” star can then be seen giving her photo an infinite amount of likes before he went on Instagram Live to show off the image.

As the video continued, Cannon held up a printed-out photo of Tiesi, who then autographed the picture. Before their recording ended, the doting father was spotted taking a shower with the autographed image pinned to the wall while he smiled from ear to ear.

“The way women want you to act when they post a new picture @bre_tiesi,” his caption read.

Their video was met with people who claimed that Tiesi was Cannon’s No. 1 woman out of six. One comment read, “Your for sure his favorite bm,” while another person wrote, “The one to tame nick cannon. Brie you are the hottest woman alive !”

Another handler mentioned how active Cannon is in his children’s lives, but noted that his relationship with Tiesi appears to be different. “He was just out with Alyssa the other week at dinner, and he kissed Abby on the lips and got her a car the weeks before that. I’d say she’s #1 on the roster for sure tho.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Alyssa Scott and Abby De la Rosa are two other women who have children with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor. Cannon and Scott shared two children together; a son, Zen, and a soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter, Halo Marie. Five months after Zen’s birth, the infant tragically passed away after developing a serious brain tumor.

As for De la Rosa, she and Cannon share three children, 2-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion Cannon and a soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

The 43-year-old also shares another set of twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, three children with model Brittany Bell, and a daughter, Ony, with former “Deal or No Deal” model LaNisha Cole.

According to this chart w/ Alyssa Scott pregnant, Brie Tiesi is the next woman to get pregnant by Nick Cannon then Lanisha Cole can get back at Abby De La Rosa & Brittany Bell to let them know she could have another w/him if she wanted to *snaps fingers* lmao🥴Mariah Carey said😴 pic.twitter.com/tLY2NH4zIt — ✨Lanré✨ (@SikiraT) December 23, 2022

Claims about Cannon favoring Tiesi are nothing new. In September, social media users deemed her as his “No. 1” pick after they shared PDA-filled photos while on vacation.

In one of the images, the NAACP Image Award winner could be seen cradling Tiesi in a large pool as they smiled widely at the camera. Their second flick consisted of them standing up while the California native licked the side of Cannon’s cheek.

Recently, Tiesi faced criticism from the public after claiming she slept with “Creed” actor, Michael B. Jordan. While she and Cannon both seem to be having their fun separately, it seems like they make sure to carve out some personal time for each other.

Although fans suspect that Tiesi receives favoritism, Cannon has previously voiced being a “provider” for all of the mothers of his children without expecting anything in return.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.