‘What They Need, They Get It’: ‘Provider’ Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give the Mothers of His 12 Children a ‘Monthly Allowance’

Nick Cannon may have 12 kids with six different women, but multi-talented makes sure to evenly provide whatever the mothers of his children may need.

The 42-year-old recently appeared on Audacy’s Hot 104.1 in St. Louis’ studios for “The Home Team” podcast, where he was asked if he gives the women a monthly allowance.

Cannon didn’t only refute the allowance claims but also clarified that the women receive whatever it is they want from him.

“It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that,” he shared. “What they need they get it; there’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

The “Wild N Out” host jokingly continued, “That’s why they call me the provider, whatever you need.”

Cannon also credited his children’s mothers for going through the life-changing experience that is childbirth.

“This woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child and that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” he said before adding that he’ll “never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my child.”

Within the past 12 years, Cannon has welcomed 12 babies, which include 11-year-old twins with ex-wife and iconic singer Mariah Carey. He also shares three children: 6-year-old Golden, 2-year-old Powerful, and 6-month-old Rise Messiah Cannon with model Brittany Bell.

In addition, he shares another set of twins, who are a year old, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Rosa recently welcomed their third child, 4-month-old Beautiful Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host also has a 7-month-old son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi and a 6-month-old daughter, Onyx, with former “Deal or No Deal” model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shares his latest bundle of joy, a 3-month-old daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The parents also had a son Zen, who tragically passed away from a brain tumor when he was still an infant.

Though Cannon might give his children’s mothers anything they ask for, the unsuccessful rapper couldn’t seem to keep his end up on the custody agreement he and Carey previously arranged.

Earlier this year, it was believed that the “It’s a Wrap” vocalist was preparing to petition for primary custody of their children due to Cannon reportedly not seeing “much” of his two eldest children.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway,” an alleged inside source told Radar Online.

Despite the rumored circumstance, Cannon has always spoken highly of his ex-wife and recently described her as “not human” while speaking with The Shade Room.

“She’s the coolest person I’ve ever met,” he said. “She’s a gift from God.”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. Though they are no longer together, it seems as if the father of a dozen still has love and adoration for the mother of his first babies.