‘He Makes My Blood Boil’: Lewis Hamilton Pays Heartwarming Tribute to England’s First Black Gardener, But Ignorant Racists Can’t Handle It

It seems like every time Lewis Hamilton does anything for the culture, it attracts a barrage of racism. His appearance at this year’s Met Gala was no different.

The annual Met Gala was held in New York on May 6, and “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” was the theme for this year’s highly-anticipated event. Hamilton’s look for the evening was designed by Burberry and was inspired by an 18th-century gardener, which was right on par with the gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code.

Lewis Hamilton attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Formula 1 star put a lot of thought into his fit for the evening, telling Vogue, “I did a lot of research, and I came across this 18th-century gardener that, through slavery times, came over from Africa to Wales and became the first Black gardener in Wales. And so, through adversity, we really triumphed. So, that’s really where the inspirations come from.”

Hamilton accessorized the eye-catching outfit with a thorned necklace, which he said represented the pain the Black community endured during times of enslavement.

“I like that the thorns here are to show the pain through that slavery trade time,” he added.

The inside of the jacket featured a poem from a Black English poet named Alex Wharton.

Hamilton’s look is reportedly a nod to John Ystumllyn, who is considered one of Britain’s first known Black gardeners and the first well-recorded Black person of North Wales. It is believed that he arrived at the Ystumllyn estate as a person in bondage.

A large team took a couple of weeks to construct Hamilton’s one-of-a-kind, hand-embroidered ensemble.

But, Hamilton’s tribute was met with some controversy.

“What a clown, the most privileged attention wh—e in the world,” one person wrote on X.

“Lewis can’t do much without being an insufferable racist, it’s true,” another X user wrote.

British Formula 1 driver @LewisHamilton's Met Gala @Burberry look was inspired by the story of John Ystumllyn, one of Britain’s first black gardeners, and the symbolic language of flowers in black history. John Ystumllyn was an 18th-century gardener and is considered the first… pic.twitter.com/J83nP64RNP — Fashioning the Self in Slavery and Freedom (@FashioningSelf) May 7, 2024

Another person touched on Hamilton’s biracial background, saying, “His mom must be so disappointed by the fact the dude completely ignores he is half caucasian. But do we expect anything else from the PR merchant?”

“He always acts like he isn’t half white. his ancestors were partly responsible of slavery of black people. he makes my blood boil,” added another commenter.

Hamilton competes in a predominantly white sport and has previously spoken out about the racism he encountered in his journey to the top of Formula 1.

“I’ve heard racist names being called to me,” a then 12-year-old Hamilton said when he spoke about his experience being one of the only Black people in the sport when he first began racing. “The first time it happened, I felt really upset, and I told my mom and dad, and I felt like I needed to get revenge on them. But, lately, if anybody had said anything to me, I just ignore them and get back on the track.”

Young Lewis Hamilton speaking about the racism he faced in the karting world. pic.twitter.com/60VvzwXZ8L — AFRICAN & BLACK HISTORY (@AfricanArchives) May 7, 2024

In 2020, Hamilton — who currently drives for Mercedes — came under fire when the German-based company’s past business dealings were scrutinized.

“Lewis Hamilton. You are hilarious. Preaching anti-slavery while being paid by a German company that was part of the slave trade during WW2. What a prat,” an X user wrote in 2020.

Little did his critics know that in a few short years, Hamilton would be making a shocking announcement that after 11 years with Mercedes, he’d be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-time Drivers Championship winner announced the switch in February.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team [Mercedes], and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together,” said Hamilton. “Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge.

He continued, “I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially [Mercedes team principal] Toto [Wolff] for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember.”