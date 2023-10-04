Former ‘106 & Park’ Host Claims Bow Wow Replaced Her with Angela Simmons In a Music Video After She Declined His ‘Hotel’ Invitation

Television host Keshia Chanté Harper and Bow Wow have years of history that far exceed their time together on BET’s “106 & Park.”

In an Oct. 1 episode of “The Brandon Gomez Show,” she rehashed how a 2006 falling out between her and Bow as teenagers led to years of tension between the two.

Harper said it all began after he invited her to be the lead in the “Shortie Like Mine” video featuring Chris Brown. She obliged, but the vibe between them shifted after she arrived in Los Angeles for the production.

“We had a whole team meeting. He showed up all, like, ‘What’s up?’ ” said Harper, as she imitated Bow’s cool guy demeanor. “And then he asked me, like, ‘Oh, you wanna come by the hotel?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ ” She alleged that the rejection struck a nerve with the rapper, who suddenly lost interest in her being cast in the video.

Former ‘106 & Park’ host Keshia Chanté Harper claims Bow Wow replaced her in a music video with Angela Simmons because she wouldn’t go to his hotel. (Photos: @Keshiachante/Instagram; @Shadmoss/Instagram.)

The next day, Harper arrived on set and noticed that Angela Simmons had a trailer. Simmons and Bow dated around the time she was 17 years old. Some of their past romance history played out on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Harper said she initially thought nothing of the instance. “My team shows up. ‘We have bad news. Bow doesn’t want you to be the lead girl of ‘Shortie Like Mine’ anymore. He brought in Angela Simmons,’ ” said Harper.

She still ended up in the video at the beckoning of Chris Brown, who enlisted her as his leading lady. “ ‘We don’t need Bow,’ ” said Brown, according to the Canadian child pop star.

Oop! Bow Wow saw Angela Simmons showing off that bawdy and stopped by her comment section with a message! 😩👀 pic.twitter.com/8KNCbhp8C4 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 11, 2022

The incident allegedly led to a short-lived rivalry between the two young men and created an awkward day of filming. “Bow gave me attitude the entire time… And then years passed; I would run into him, and it was never cool,” she added.

Bow and the “Does He Love Me” singer would later be cast as co-hosts of “106 & Park” in 2013. She claimed his animosity over the video resulted in him hazing her on set.

Prior to her joining the video countdown program, Simmons served as a fill-in host throughout the summer, but unbeknownst to her and Bow, Harper already had a contract in place to take over duties in the fall.

“He was mad as hell. He didn’t even acknowledge me,” claimed the “Entertainment Tonight Canada” host of Bow’s reaction to her arrival. The “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You” rapper eventually came around after Harper’s ex-boyfriend Drake publicly co-signed her joining the hit show.

“He didn’t haze her… he tried to blackball her and then sabotage her. Sassy ASF with his economy flying a–,” commented one person after hearing the story. “So Angela went to his hotel pretty much. Ain’t that how they started talking ?” wrote another person. A third commented, “Lil bow wow was a menace.”

But Harper now claims she has no hard feelings after recently speaking with Moss to clear the air.

“Just got off the phone with Bow. It was the first time we got to speak about this & I’m glad we were able to clear up the misunderstanding,” she wrote in her Instagram Story hours after the interview went live. “He did haze me but that was for other reasons.”

She said the “Bounce” rapper has been “nothing but respectful” toward her for the last decade and that they “love each other” very much. “Also, this is why ya girl doesn’t drink,” she concluded.

Harper then reshared images from a 2020 post that featured 10 images of her Moss on the set of “106 & Park.”