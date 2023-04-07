‘I Don’t Even Listen to Y’all’: Ari Fletcher Attends Cover Shoot Without Her Son After Receiving Backlash, Hits Back at Critics Who Question Her Parenting Skills

Model Ariana Fletcher has built a multi-million dollar empire off her online interactions, becoming one of the most influential figures on social media today.

At just 27 years old, the young entrepreneur, affectionately known as “Ari,” has pivoted her skills to strategically align with revenue-generating opportunities.

Fletcher joined Instagram in 2014, before growing her follower count to 5.8 million and counting. Over the years, she’s served as a brand ambassador for different brands, such as Shane Justin, Savage X Fenty, and more, in between launching several businesses. Her latest venture, REMEDY by Ari, is currently thriving and having all the makeup girls go insane with a collection of lip glosses, lip liners & our signature shadow palette.

Ari Fletcher at her cover shoot for Hype Hair Magazine. (Photo: @cameramandg.)



The beauty influencer is known to go viral for clapping back at blogs and critics who talk about her parenting her son, Yosohn, whom she shares with rapper G Herbo. She also goes viral for exchanging lavish gifts with her beaux, rapper Moneyybagg Yo.

When ABS caught up with Fletcher at her cover release for Hype Hair Magazine, she said she’s now taking the high road instead of responding so abruptly.

“In the beginning, I used to talk s—t back to them but now I just don’t care. Like I don’t even know y’all,” she said. “Y’all could be fake robots.”

Last year, a petition was launched on Change.org after a viral video of Fletcher in a club with her soon-to-be 5-year-old and others during a private celebration party. In it, Fletcher can be seen twerking on a friend while Yosohn plays with a balloon in the background. At the time, she laughed about the petition, which calls for Herbo to have full parental custody, and jokingly encouraged people to sign it.

“He wanted to come but last time he came to a cover release it was a problem,” said Fletcher. “They was all over the blogs like she has her son out with her and they’re dancing. Like shut the f— up.”

I used to speak my mind so much more. Now I just say OK to a lot of shit. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) April 6, 2023

The Hype Hair magazine cover release was held at CRU Lounge and Bar in Alpharetta, Georgia, and was sponsored by Black Radiance Beauty and other black-owned brands. The huge celebration brought out some Atlanta celebrities and reality stars, including rapper Erica Banks, former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum Mariah Lynn, Alex Robinson from “Black Ink Crew,” “The Oval” actor Javon Johnson and comedian Funny Marco.

Of course, her bestie and celebrity hair maven, Arrogant Tae, and her friend Tuson, who often joins Fletcher’s YouTube cooking show, “Dinner with the Don,” also made appearances. Hype Hair CEO Lia Dias was also in attendance at the event, emceed by Atlanta radio personality MiAsia Symone.

Fletcher hit the pink carpet wearing a fitted black bodysuit with jeweled gloves from Kim Kardashian’s collection with Dolce & Gabbana. The embellished gloves are reportedly worth nearly $3,000. She wore bundles of jet black bone straight hair with a part down the middle.

“It feels good and I love Hype Hair,” said Fletcher about her first solo cover of the magazine. She was featured on the September 2020 cover that focused on her stylist Tae. “I love everything about Hype Hair and I like that they let me be creative and do…..whatever it is that makes me feel comfortable. I love them.”

Fletcher is known as “@therealkylesister on Instagram, which is her way of paying homage to her brother, Kyle Jamison, who passed away in 2013.