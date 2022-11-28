Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl status is undeniable in the music industry and on social media, where her love life has been the topic of rumors where many fans want to know Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating now?

The American rapper, who some know as Tina Snow, burst onto the music scene in 2016, when she released “Like A Stallion.” Within two years of gaining traction in her hometown of Houston, she found commercial success with her record “Big Ole Freak” in 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram)

Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has managed to coin the “hot girl summer” movement. But what everyone wants to know is: Who has Hot Girl Meg dated? Keep reading to find out all about Megan Thee Stallion’s dating history, from the rumors to the relationships to the shooting incident that she insists happened at the hand of a man she dated.

Michael Beasley and Megan Thee Stallion. (Photos: @michael8easley/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

Michael Beasley Thirsts for Megan (2019)

The then-Brooklyn Nets baller could not help himself from swooning over the “Body” rapper when she posted an eye-catching bikini photo on Instagram.

Beasley jumped into the comments, where he tried to get her attention as he wrote, “You got it,” accompanied with a bevy of emojis that proved he liked everything he could see. But apparently that is as far as things went. The two were never romantically involved.

Tristan Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. (Photos: @realtristan13/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

Fans Speculate that Megan and Tristan Thompson Tested the Dating Waters (2020)

Megan addressed the rumor online. “Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at Knicks game with my manager and my friend EJ,” she tweeted on Nov. 20, 2020. She followed up with a second tweet that read, “If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine…SIMPLE.”

Trey Songz and Megan Thee Stallion: (Photos: @yreysongz/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

R&B Bad Boy Trey Songz Seemingly Shoots His Shot (2019)

In late March of 2019, Trey tweeted, “Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture.” Hours after the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer fired off the thirsty tweet, Megan responded. “Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me,” she wrote online.

A month later, she sat down for an interview with DJ Scream and Moran tha Man, where she addressed the rumors surrounding Trey’s antics. “He really is cappin’,” she said.

The Houston Hottie continued, “I’m like, ‘First of all, Trey Songz can’t handle me.’ So we [Megan and her friends] was goin’ back and forth, crackin’ jokes with each other. But I really thought it was funny. I ain’t take no offense to it. Trey Songz don’t want no smoke with me.”

Seven months later, when Trey Songz celebrated his 35th birthday that November, Megan was spotted as she helped him ring in his new year. Despite fans’ efforts to make them an item, both artists quashed rumors and stated they really are just friends.

Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion. (Photos: @moneybaggyo/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

Megan and Moneybagg Yo Confirm That They are an Item (July 2019 to January 2020)

As the summer temperatures heated up, so did the relationship between the “Steppers” lyricist and Megan. The hip-hop duo confirmed the rumors of a possible love connection were true when they made things Instagram official.

Not only did they find success in love, but they also hit the right notes when they collaborated on “All Dat.” However, the power dynamics between the two ultimately led them to go their separate ways at the top of 2020.

Moneybagg Yo spoke about the breakup in an interview with Hot 97. “I just look at it like two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn’t work but I always wish her the best,” he said before he added, “I’m really proud of her. The Megan y’all know and the Megan I know are two different things. Still love! No bad blood, we just didn’t see eye to eye.”

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion. (Photos: @g_eazy/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion are Caught Getting Cozy (February 2020)

Sparks seemed to fly between the “Savage” superstar and the “No Limit” rapper when they were photographed canoodling and partying together.

On Instagram, G-Eazy posted a video of himself and Megan on a sofa, getting closer than close. In the since-deleted post, she was seen with her legs wrapped around G-Eazy’s waist, being kissed by the rapper, and overall sending a message that they were interested in each other. Or so it seemed.

G-Eazy kept it coy when “Entertainment Tonight” questioned him about the possible love connection. “We’re just friends,” he said as he looked into the camera and winked. He added, “I think she’s incredible. I think she’s beautiful, she’s talented, and she’s a very lovely lady.”

Megan set the record straight about the steamy video when she was interviewed by radio personality Ebro Darden. She told him, “It wasn’t a fling. It wasn’t a club jumpoff. You know, people be turned up in the moment. … G-Eazy is cute, but I just want to be single right now.”

Tory Lanez is charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. (Photos: @torylanez/Instagram, @theestallion/ Instagram)

Tory Lanez Enters the Group Chat (February 2020 to July 2020)

Fans were certain that the Mad Love Records artist and Megan had quietly begun dating after they became inseparable on social media.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Megan accused Tory of shooting her in the foot after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. Details and a possible motive for the alleged shooting have been widely speculated, with many concluding that a soured romantic relationship may have been at play.

Megan vehemently denied that she and Tory Lanez dated and swore they were ever romantically involved with each other when she spoke with Gayle King for “CBS This Morning”.

Megan Thee Stallion Penned an Emotional Essay

The New York Times published Megan’s essay, where she stated she was a “victim of an act of violence by a man.” She also addressed the harsh reality of being a Black woman, and addressed questions fans asked about what she could have done to cause Tory Lanez to allegedly shoot her.

Megan Thee Stallion. Pardison Fontaine. (Photos: @theestallion/Instagram, @pardi/Instagram

Megan Finds Love With Pardison Fontaine (February 20121 to Present)

After hinting their relationship, Megan confirmed that Pardison Fontaine was in fact her new boo last year.

This past February, she gave fans a scare when she scrubbed her Instagram page of photos of her and Pardison. But, just as soon as rumors of a split began to circulate, Megan and her beau proved they were still going strong with a Valentine’s Day date post.