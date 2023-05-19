‘If They Put Him on Child Support, I’m on Child Support Too’: Ari Fletcher’s Concerns About Marrying MoneyBagg Yo Is Absolutely Valid, But Is She Missing the Purpose of Marriage?

Ari Fletcher and her longtime partner, Moneybagg Yo, have been together for over three years. Both have children from their previous relationships, and because of that Fletcher has seemingly dismissed the idea of getting married.

The social media influencer shares one son, Yoshon, with rapper G-Herbo, while Moneybagg Yo has eight children with four different women.

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Fletcher spoke candidly about their relationship during a recent episode of her YouTube show “Dinner With The Don.”

While cooking and chatting with R&B singer Queen Naija and her male friend Tuson, she said she desires to “do married things” such as walking down the aisle. But the concept of making it official on paper is something she’s currently not interested in.

“I’m never getting married,” Fletcher told Queen Naija after the songstress asked her at the 41:40 time mark if she wanted to exchange nuptials.

“I want to get proposed to, like I want to have the wedding. I want to be married without the ring; I mean without the papers,” she further explained. “I just don’t want it to be like, God forbid, something go on and now you want half my money, and my n—a got eight kids. … So, you know his baby mamas can come after me. They put him on child support, I’m on child support too.”

Queen Naija had a different viewpoint, stating her desire to get married legally because she’s a “lover kind of girl” who wants it to be true when she calls her partner “my husband.” Naija added that she didn’t think she’d have the kind of problems Fletcher highlighted.

Fletcher doubled down on her statement, saying, “People get evil and divorce gets really, really dirty.”

Her reasoning for not getting married is not only due to fear of being held accountable for her partner’s child support but also having to share or split her assets in a messy divorce.

“I want to be married but I don’t want to sign the papers. I want to be like, ‘That’s my husband.’ I want to feel married; I want to do married things. I want to be faithful and committed but … It’s just so much control over my life,” Fletcher reiterated.

“I’m not just me, it’s us and that’s cool but like, is it really cool? It’s not.”

Ari bought Moneybagg Yo 27 football fields worth of land 👀 pic.twitter.com/0hMhno52TI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 22, 2021

A clip from Fletcher’s show was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where fans were torn on whether they agreed.

Some said Fletcher’s take was absolutely right, particularly because she and Moneybagg Yo have reportedly called it quits before. Others wondered why she would even want to be with someone with that many kids if that was her stance.

“She’s not wrong because it does happen. She’s thinking about her money and the welfare of her child. I can dig it,” another user echoed.

“These type of conversations must be had before marriage.”

“Livng wrong asf lol loud and wrong. People don’t understand how life works for rich or poor lol dat money ain’t leaving when its your time so the reasoning behind not getting married is dumb asf,” @queengoatjas chimed in.

“That’s why you get a prenup but everybody thinks they’re so bad and scary.”

“Exactly like you said, why be with a man like that if u know ur end goal is to be a wife and know that’s not gonna happen with him because of his baggage ?? .. just to say u have a man ?” @__tashhhhhhh agreed.

One individual brought up Mary J. Blige and her tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband. “She is a realist. Look at Mary J. Blige. She just knew that was her soul mate and look how he and his kids ended up coming for everything she worked for,” they wrote.

In 2017 Blige was ordered to pay him $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support plus $235,000 for his attorney fees before their divorce was finalized the following year.

Before her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher was in a relationship with her son’s dad, G Herbo. He publicly admitted to cheating on her, which may also explain her hesitation about getting legally married.

But Fletcher and Moneybagg aren’t the first celebrity couple to make headlines over not being legally married, as one partner desires a wedding.

In 2016, “Love & Hip Hop New York” star Yandy Smith revealed she and her longtime partner and the father of her children, Mendeecees, were not legally married despite their extravagant wedding that was broadcast on VH1 in 2015.

“I have a union with Mendecees Harris but I did not go into a partnership with Mendeceess and the government,” she said during a chat with co-stars Kimbella and Juju.

The serial entrepreneur explained that they signed the paperwork, along with their officiant, but she never sent it off. At the time, Harris was in prison and had two other children from previous relationships.

“I’ll be damn if I let somebody tell me this money that I worked for is going back for a crime that I didn’t commit,” Smith stated, noting that Harris had to pay restitution for the crimes he served time for.

She added, “But I’ll be damn before I let some child support b—s try to take some money.”

The couple has since legally tied the knot.