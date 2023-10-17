Fans Call G Herbo and Producer Southside ‘Bullies’ for Hijacking Interview with Comedian Funny Marco and Breaking His $30K Watch 

Funny Marco recently published what fans are calling the worst episode of his series “Open Thoughts,” this one featuring Southside. The conversation began with the social media star speaking one-on-one with the producer, but it did not take long for the interaction to go from funny to cringe-worthy.

Within 10 minutes of the show, rapper G Herbo, who was invited by Southside, entered the chat and turned the comically awkward atmosphere into a trolling session for him and his friend taking several jabs at Marco.

G Herbo (center) and his producer Southside (right) spark outrage online for taking over interview with comedian Funny Marco (left) and breaking his $30K watch. (Photo: Open Thoughts/YouTube)

At various points in the interview, the host was called a “f—king idiot,” a “d—k head,” a “f—king goofy,” and repeatedly told to “shut the f—k up.” During other moments, Marco was completely cut out of the banter between the two men.

At the 28:20 minute mark, the “March Madness” producer admitted, “I feel like I shouldn’t have brought him now because I feel like the interview, I feel like it’s not going how it’s supposed to go. I feel like you scared, bro. Yeah, like he terrified, bro.” Marco claimed he was fine with their exchange.

At no point in the episode does he address or attempt to check either of the music industry figures’ behavior, not even when G Herbo tossed a plastic cup at him, wetting Marco’s face and hair with the remaining droplets of a shot of alcohol.

Afterward, the “PTSD” artist hugged Marco and stated that he really respected him. Fans, however, shared mixed reactions to the interview.

One social media said, “G Herbo a bully and Southside a follower.” Another wrote, “This was pure disgusting and disrespectful asf!!! I phucking hate bullies cuz y’all be knowing who the phuck to try tho!!!”

A third added, “Idk, I’m conflicted. As a man he should’ve spoke up & commanded respect but on the other hand it seems like he didn’t have anybody in that room to have his back.”

Marco responded to the backlash on Facebook, writing, “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview I was upset while it was going on but I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me I respect people on my show.”

He continued, “I didn’t want to match they Energy it’s so many L’s I took on my Journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything so I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. and just learn from that episode & move on. Thank who support me it’s a mindset thing.”

One viewer suggested that G Herbo and Southside were mirroring the comedian’s dry humor shtick. “Naw they broke my 30k watch and calling a b—ch i don’t talk to people like that but this post nor for the people like u that don’t really watch me i understand i get fans this post for them,” read Marco’s response.

In a deleted scene, Southside is seen examining the comic’s watch before tossing it across the room. Pieces of the timepiece can be observed hitting the floor. Southside addressed the heat from fans online, stating that people always paint him as the bad guy.

He said, “You ain’t have to put it out, hoe a— n—ga…Herb wasn’t even doing nothing. Herb ain’t do nothing to the man…. That’s how them folks play.”

In one last effort to defuse the situation, Marco wrote in his Instagram Story, “It’s nothing but respect to both of them we both learn love and move on!”

The host has become a common topic across social media as critics claim podcaster Bobbi Althoff stole his interview style. Unlike him, she has faced an onslaught of backlash for her exchanges with Black guests.