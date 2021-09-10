Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Sued By Jeweler for $66K

Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband and father to her 8-year-old son, Vincent Herbert, is being sued by Michael Greene and Greene & Co. International for breach of contract, fraud and deceit. Greene is seeking $66,000 in damages.

The dispute reportedly began in the spring of 2020: Herbert had asked Greene & Co. International, an upscale jewelry store located in Beverly Hills, California, to assist him in making seven custom jewelry pieces. On May 20, 2020, upon the completion of the pieces, Herbert wrote a check for $20,000 and took the jewelry — insisting that he was good for the rest of the tab, Greene claims.

Vincent Herbert, Tamar Braxton (Photo: @thevincentherbert/Instagram)

When the store tried to cash the check, it was reported for insufficient funds. The store contacted Herbert to let him know what happened. He reportedly apologized and assured them that he would pay the entire debt and that he would personally meet with them to deliver the entire sum. After over a year of attempting to get Herbert to pay, the company realized he had never intended to do so. The company decided to seek legal representation.

This is not the first time the record producer has been in legal trouble over claims he didn’t pay debts. In 2019, Atlanta Black Star reported that Herbert was evicted from his luxury rental home due to unpaid rent. After not paying the $37,000 rent and failing to address the suit against him, Herbert was asked to vacate the premises. The landlord also wanted him to return the keys as soon as possible. Eventually, NK Real Estate Investments sued Herbert for $38,850.

Herbert also has been accused previously of writing bad checks. A woman named Dakota Sal claimed that Herbert wrote her two checks for a total of $10,000 that bounced, and then the account connected to the checks was closed. In 2018, Herbert was sued by LDNX Records for as much as $380,000 for a bad business deal. LDNX Records had Remy Ma and Lady Gaga subpoenaed to hand in financial documents to support the suit against Herbert.

Herbert owes $66,320 in interest and legal costs and fees to Greene & Co. International, the company says in its claim against him. The music manager has yet to respond to the lawsuit.